Now hiring? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are looking for work.

After Bethenny Frankel called on reality TV stars to go on strike for residuals and better working conditions, some fans questioned where two of The Hills' biggest stars would stand on the issue.

In a new social media post, Montag and Pratt made it clear they are ready and willing to continue working in the TV genre.

"Breaking news. There's been some miscommunication out there on the Internet that Heidi and I were involved in the reality TV strike," Pratt said in an Instagram video Tuesday. "We're just unemployed. We will go on any show, any network. You can treat us however you would like."

When Montag offered to work for champagne, her husband took it a step further offering to get drunk for a show.

"You can put us in hot rooms with no air conditioning. We've been in lots of them," he said. "To all networks out there, we're available right now. We have nothing to do with any of these striking reality television characters. Get us drunk. Put us in terrible positions however you want for how long. We've done it. We're there."

He added, "Anything you were complaining about, we love it. Bring it on. Thank you."

Montag and Pratt first appeared on MTV's The Hills in 2006. The couple, jointly nicknamed "Speidi," also appeared on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! and the British version of Celebrity Big Brother.

Their post received laughs in the comment section from fellow reality TV stars including Siesta Key's Juliette Porter, The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and The Hills alum Brody Jenner.

Last month, Frankel made headlines after she called on reality stars to demand the same treatment as the actors and writers currently on strike.

"Why isn't reality TV on strike?" Frankel questioned in an Instagram video. "I got paid $7,250 for my first season of reality TV, and people are still watching those episodes. We've always been the losers — the 'I'm up here, you're down here' to the actresses and actors."

"People on The Hills and The Bachelor/Bachelorette get paid peanuts to do what they do and people can still watch those episodes from years gone by," she continued. "People still watch The Hills today, and they don't make a goddamn dollar."