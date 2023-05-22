The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Being ‘Snotty’ on ‘Selling Sunset’

    "I was explaining a little more into the situation from my end that maybe isn't fully shown," the Netflix star wrote in a since-deleted Instagram comment

    Published |Updated
    Charlotte Walsh
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Netflix

    Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight.

    After Season 6 of Selling Sunset premiered Friday, the Oppenheim Group agent responded to a fan who disagreed with her on-screen actions.

    During the episodes, El Moussa told fellow agent Bre Tiesi that their castmate, Chelsea Lazkani, was gossiping about her relationship with Nick Cannon. Subsequently, Lazkani confronted El Moussa during the season finale at a party celebrating the brokerage's two new penthouses.

    On El Moussa's newest Instagram post, she asked followers what they thought of the new season. In the comments, one fan wrote, "I do agree with Chelsea. Even though your intentions are coming from a good place, going to someone and saying, 'Well so and so said this,' even if it is facts and 100 percent true, is not helpful and does stir drama."

    Read More

    In a since-deleted comment, El Moussa replied, "Yes not being snotty I was explaining a little more into the situation from my end that maybe isn't fully shown. Simply checking on Bre after I found out she was possibly upset."

    Throughout the season, El Moussa was pregnant with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Tristan Jay in January 2023.

    However, El Moussa told E! News in March that she has "not been called back" yet for Season 7 after her maternity leave. "It's been a little frustrating," she said. "So, not sure what's been going on."

    Meanwhile, Tiesi told The Messenger that she's "very sad" about El Moussa's departure. "I hope she can come back, and I hope that we can have her as an ongoing cast member," she shared. "She knows I'm her No. 1 fan and I got her back."

    Selling Sunset Season 6 is now available to stream on Netflix.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.