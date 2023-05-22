Heather Rae El Moussa Denies Being ‘Snotty’ on ‘Selling Sunset’

Heather Rae El Moussa is setting the record straight.

After Season 6 of Selling Sunset premiered Friday, the Oppenheim Group agent responded to a fan who disagreed with her on-screen actions.

During the episodes, El Moussa told fellow agent Bre Tiesi that their castmate, Chelsea Lazkani, was gossiping about her relationship with Nick Cannon. Subsequently, Lazkani confronted El Moussa during the season finale at a party celebrating the brokerage's two new penthouses.

On El Moussa's newest Instagram post, she asked followers what they thought of the new season. In the comments, one fan wrote, "I do agree with Chelsea. Even though your intentions are coming from a good place, going to someone and saying, 'Well so and so said this,' even if it is facts and 100 percent true, is not helpful and does stir drama."

In a since-deleted comment, El Moussa replied, "Yes not being snotty I was explaining a little more into the situation from my end that maybe isn't fully shown. Simply checking on Bre after I found out she was possibly upset."

Throughout the season, El Moussa was pregnant with her first child with husband Tarek El Moussa. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Tristan Jay in January 2023.

However, El Moussa told E! News in March that she has "not been called back" yet for Season 7 after her maternity leave. "It's been a little frustrating," she said. "So, not sure what's been going on."

Meanwhile, Tiesi told The Messenger that she's "very sad" about El Moussa's departure. "I hope she can come back, and I hope that we can have her as an ongoing cast member," she shared. "She knows I'm her No. 1 fan and I got her back."

Selling Sunset Season 6 is now available to stream on Netflix.