Santana Lopez wasn't far from home during a Glee reunion at the SAG-AFTRA picket line this week. Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox series, carried a sign featuring the late Naya Rivera as Santana with the line of dialogue that read, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke."

Morris shared a carousel of photos from the picket line that featured many of the cast members from Glee, including Darren Criss, Jacob Artist and Jenna Ushkowitz.

"God these humans," Morris wrote alongside the pictures. "We marched in solidarity's [sic] with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest@wgaeast."

Dianna Agron, also known as Quinn Fabray on Glee, showed support, simply commenting "💓💓💓" under the post.

Rivera died in 2020 after going for a swim alongside her then-4-year-old son in California's Lake Piru. Her death was deemed accidental drowning, with Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub saying that the actress "mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."

Morris, who played Rivera's on-screen love interest on Glee, posted a tribute to her friend on Instagram following the two-year anniversary of her death last July. "Everyday my angel," she wrote at the time. "I miss you every damn day."