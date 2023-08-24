Santana Lopez wasn't far from home during a Glee reunion at the SAG-AFTRA picket line this week. Heather Morris, who played Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox series, carried a sign featuring the late Naya Rivera as Santana with the line of dialogue that read, "Only straight I am is straight-up broke."
Morris shared a carousel of photos from the picket line that featured many of the cast members from Glee, including Darren Criss, Jacob Artist and Jenna Ushkowitz.
"God these humans," Morris wrote alongside the pictures. "We marched in solidarity's [sic] with the @sagaftra and @wgastrikeunite @wgawest@wgaeast."
Dianna Agron, also known as Quinn Fabray on Glee, showed support, simply commenting "💓💓💓" under the post.
Rivera died in 2020 after going for a swim alongside her then-4-year-old son in California's Lake Piru. Her death was deemed accidental drowning, with Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub saying that the actress "mustered enough energy to get her son back onto the boat, but not enough to save herself."
Morris, who played Rivera's on-screen love interest on Glee, posted a tribute to her friend on Instagram following the two-year anniversary of her death last July. "Everyday my angel," she wrote at the time. "I miss you every damn day."
- The ‘Glee’ Cast Is Reuniting — Thanks to AI and TikTok (Exclusive)
- Maren Morris Turns Tom Schwartz’s ‘VPR’ Crocodile Comment into a Country Song: Watch
- Geraldo Rivera Celebrates Affirmative Action in Final Fox Appearance After 23 Years
- ‘Real Housewives’ Star Heather Dubrow Celebrates Daughter Max’s Debut Single ‘Mildly Wasted’
- Pride on the Picket Lines: LGBTQ+ Writers Fight for ‘True Representation’ in WGA Strike (Exclusive)
- Hollywood Actors Hit the Picket Lines: See Jason Sudeikis, Fran Drescher and More Go On Strike
- Keke Palmer Reveals NSFW Tattoo of Boyfriend Darius Jackson’s BirthdayEntertainment
- Meet Jared Freid: The Comedian Who Made His Career by Obsessing Over ‘The Bachelor’ (Exclusive)Entertainment
- For the First Time Ever a Former ‘Love Is Blind’ Cast Member Joins Casting TeamEntertainment
- Singer Florence Welch Reveals She Had Emergency Surgery: ‘It Saved My Life’Entertainment
- Watch Overtime Elite’s Docuseries Trailer: ‘If You Don’t Commit to It All the Way, You’re Going to Fail Big-Time’ (Exclusive)Sports
- Jessie James Decker Reveals Pregnancy Was ‘Unplanned’ After Eric Refused VasectomyEntertainment
- Prince William and Kate Middleton Face Criticism After Attending Service With Prince AndrewEntertainment
- Elton John ‘In Good Health’ After Hospitalization Following Fall at French VillaEntertainment
- Diddy Donates $2 Million to Black-Owned Initiatives and SchoolsEntertainment
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Revisiting Agatha Christie’s Disappearance — What We Still Don’t Know About When She Went MissingEntertainment
- Paralympian Tatyana McFadden to Race 2023 NYC Marathon in Hopes of Qualifying for 2024 Paralympics (Exclusive)Entertainment