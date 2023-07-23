Last year, Heartstopper star Kit Connor was forced to come out when he was spotted walking hand-in-hand with actress Maia Reficco.

The actor, who stars in the beloved Netflix show about two teen boys falling in love, was accused of "queerbaiting," a term used to describe an entertainment figure who seemingly capitalizes on queer culture but doesn't identify as LGBTQ+.

"I'm bi," Connor tweeted in October 2022. "Congrats for forcing an 18-year-old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

Now, the actor is opening up about his experience with those accusations in a new interview with The Guardian and explaining why those detractors didn't seem to get what Heartstopper is all about.

"The whole point of the show is that [queerness] is not always so stereotyped," he said. "There are so many lines in the show where someone goes: 'Nick Nelson, he's the straightest guy in the school. He's the captain of the rugby team so there's no way [he's queer].' Sometimes you just need to give people space."

Connor added that he doesn't find his sexuality to be a "super-defining factor" in his career.

"I wouldn't want to be defined by 'queer actor.' I want to play all parts," he said. "Hopefully, I can do that if my career lasts, if I flourish. Touch wood."

The second season of Heartstopper lands on Netflix August 3.