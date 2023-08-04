Warning: The following contains light spoilers from Heartstopper Season 2, which premiered on Netflix on Thursday, August 3.
Heartstopper is one of the absolute cutest shows on television, and Season 2 didn't fail the hype. Part of the endearing nature of the show is how the live-action sweetness is emphasized by comic illustrations that allude to the show's graphic novel origins. However, one Heartstopper Season 2 scene made us stop in our tracks.
Tao (Will Gao) finally realizes his romantic feelings for Elle (Yasmin Finney) and asks his best friend out on a movie date shortly into the season. We expected these cinephiles to be movie concession pros, but when their snacks were revealed (pictured above) we suddenly had many questions.
First of all, the popcorn and nachos are both HUGE. The popcorn box is bigger than their heads. The nachos are almost equally wide. We would have taken this as another comic nod, except their drinks and candy are regular-sized. So what is the reason for the gigantic snacks?
We are not here to judge appetites or stomach space, but we have to question the date strategy here. If the snacks are that large and they got one of everything each, there's no reason to share or trade. That significantly cuts down on the chances for hand-to-hand contact. Moreover, with the snacks being so large it takes more concentration to keep track of everything and hold on to it. Tao's arms are so full of giant snacks he couldn't even think about fake yawning to get his arm around Elle. Within moments, the concessions went from a unique visual to a total roadblock in this young romance.
Of course, Elle and Tao sabotaged the date with bad communication. No assistance from their gigantic snacks was needed. So we are still left wondering: What was the reason, Heartstopper? What was all the popcorn for?
Heartstopper Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.
