‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came Out - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

‘Heartstopper’ Star Joe Locke Shares the Sweet Moment He Had With Kit Connor After His Co-Star Came Out

Locke opened up about the moment he read Connor's tweet coming out as bisexual last October

Published
Thea Glassman
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Joe Locke and Kit Connor star as Nick and Charlie in Heartstopper Season 2.Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Heartstopper star Joe Locke is showing up for his co-star Kit Connor both in front of and behind the camera.

During an interview with Teen Vogue published Monday, Locke opened up about the moment he read Connor's tweet coming out as bisexual last October. The actor said he found Connor on set and gave him a hug later that day.

"We were all very proud of him, and we're proud of him controlling the narrative," Locke said. "I'm very proud of him for doing his own thing and what was right for him."

Connor came out after being accused of queer baiting following the release of Heartstopper's first season. "Back for a minute. I'm bi," he tweeted at the time. "Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

Read More

While reflecting on that moment with Teen Vogue, Connor called what he went through "regrettable."

He added, "I think it was a bit disappointing. The reaction that I got in just trying to be myself and trying to discover myself and putting boundaries up. But despite that, I was still happy."

The second season of Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.