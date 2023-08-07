Heartstopper star Joe Locke is showing up for his co-star Kit Connor both in front of and behind the camera.

During an interview with Teen Vogue published Monday, Locke opened up about the moment he read Connor's tweet coming out as bisexual last October. The actor said he found Connor on set and gave him a hug later that day.

"We were all very proud of him, and we're proud of him controlling the narrative," Locke said. "I'm very proud of him for doing his own thing and what was right for him."

Connor came out after being accused of queer baiting following the release of Heartstopper's first season. "Back for a minute. I'm bi," he tweeted at the time. "Congrats for forcing an 18 year old to out himself. I think some of you missed the point of the show. Bye."

While reflecting on that moment with Teen Vogue, Connor called what he went through "regrettable."

He added, "I think it was a bit disappointing. The reaction that I got in just trying to be myself and trying to discover myself and putting boundaries up. But despite that, I was still happy."

The second season of Heartstopper is streaming now on Netflix.