Heartache to Hits: The Best Breakup Songs of the 2000s 

The pop breakup song can take many shapes and forms. There's the heartbreak ballad, the independence anthem, the revenge glow-up, the angry kiss-off or the long goodbye. Artists have always turned their heartaches into hits, and if history repeats, a new Ariana Grande song of singledom should be on its way following her recent split from husband Dalton Gomez.

Top 40 radio is filled with tracks about splits, and we've rounded up the seven best ones from the past 23 years, from Grande to Kelly Clarkson.

"Thank U, Next" (2018)

Just a few months after releasing Sweetener, an album of love songs about her now-ex Pete Davidson (even including a song named after him), Ariana Grande announced her breakup with Davidson and surprise dropped "Thank U, Next." The song is a reclamation and celebration of her past relationships, name-checking past boyfriends like Big Sean, Ricky Alvarez and the late Mac Miller. In the end, Grande concludes she's going to focus on loving herself. "Thank U, Next" became a phenomenon and a meme, along with its viral music video spoofing Legally Blonde.

"Flowers" (2023)

Speaking of viral hits about single life, Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" took over the internet in 2023, as fans used her empowerment anthem in their own videos and dug into the story that spawned the song. "Flowers" included plenty of Easter eggs for listeners to uncover. The song inverts the rhythm and lyrics of Bruno Mars’s “When I Was Your Man,” which Cyrus' now-ex-husband Liam Hemsworth allegedly dedicated to the pop star. Mars sings, "I should’ve bought you flowers," while Cyrus’s version retorts, "I can buy myself flowers." The song was also released on January 13, which also happens to be Hemsworth’s birthday.

"Back to Black" (2006)

Shifting the mood and going back in time, Amy Winehouse's "Back to Black" remains a classic break-up song. The hit, which was the title track from Winehouse's second and final studio album, was inspired by her ex-husband Blake Fielder-Civil, who left her for a former girlfriend. Winehouse wrote the song with Mark Ronson, who also produced the track. Listeners speculate Winehouse's lyrics equate going "black" to drinking and depression. Many artists have covered the song following Winehouse's death, including Miley Cyrus alongside Ronson during the Glastonbury Festival in 2019, as well as Beyoncé and André 3000 for The Great Gatsby soundtrack in 2013.

"Shout Out to My Ex" (2016)

A similar theme, on "Shout Out to My Ex," British girl group Little Mix thanks their exes for helping them build character and save them time in the long run. The dance-pop breakup anthem was the only UK number one song in 2016 by a female artist, and it became Little Mix's first single to be certified double and triple platinum in the country. "Shout Out to My Ex" currently holds the record for the most-streamed girl group single. At the time, fans speculated the lyrics were about bandmate Perrie Edwards' breakup with Zayn Malik.

"Rolling in the Deep" (2010)

"Rolling in the Deep," the lead single and opening track for Adele's second studio album 21, is a dark, soaring ballad. The English singer-songwriter reportedly composed the song in one afternoon after a breakup with her boyfriend. It was her response to "being told that my life was going to be boring and lonely and rubbish, and that I was a weak person if I didn't stay in the relationship." The song certainly tugged at the heartstrings and struck a chord, becoming the biggest crossover hit in the U.S. since 1985.

"Irreplaceable" (2006)

Before landing in Beyoncé's hands, "Irreplaceable" was supposed to be a country song. Ne-Yo originally wrote the song from a man's point of view and drew sonic inspiration from artists like Shania Twain and Faith Hill. But after trying the song with a male singer, Ne-Yo and his team decided it was a better fit for Beyoncé, and retooled it as an upbeat pop-R&B empowerment ballad. It's about kicking out a cheating partner and being better off for it.

"Since U Been Gone" (2004)

Another song that switched several hands, "Since U Been Gone" was originally written by Max Martin and Dr. Luke for Pink. When she turned it down, they gave it to Hilary Duff, who also passed on the offer because she couldn't hit the higher notes. It eventually made its way to Kelly Clarkson and became a power-pop smash success. The song is about the relief and joy of leaving a bad relationship.