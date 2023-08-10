In Netflix's Heart of Stone, filmmaker Tom Harper saw an exciting and uncommon proposition in the current blockbuster landscape: A female-driven action film based on an original story.

"It just doesn't really happen," the British director tells The Messenger. "Of course, there's lots of big movies that get made, but it's pretty rare that they come along when they're not attached to a piece of pre-existing IP, or part of a franchise or a bigger cinematic universe. And so I really felt that there was an opportunity to do something a bit new, particularly with Gal at the heart of it. Obviously, Rachel Stone is a female character, and that's also something less common in the genre."

As the star of Fast & Furious and Wonder Woman, the "unique and rare" Gadot is a natural choice to lead a big-budget Netflix spy thriller, whereas Harper is a more out-of-the-box pick. He cut his teeth in British television, helming episodes of Misfits, Peaky Blinders, and War & Peace, before making the full-time jump to movies, with his two most recent releases being the 2018 musical drama Wild Rose and the 2019 biographical adventure film The Aeronauts. Despite his lack of experience in the action genre, Harper had long been interested in taking his shot at telling stories on a bigger scale, and being stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic only enhanced his desire to do Heart of Stone, which was filmed in Italy, London, Reykjavík and Lisbon. And even with all of the globetrotting and extra resources, Harper's mission was to stay as grounded as possible.

"The overall approach to the movie was to try and make it feel as if it could all be real," he says. "Nowadays, you can do anything. Using CGI, you can make someone fly, you can create worlds, you can blow up worlds, and that's actually a really interesting thing because then it becomes about, what do you choose to do? With this, we tried to go back to the basics."

Harper cites his touchstones as '70s movies like The Driver, Klute, Three Days of the Condor and the early James Bond installments. "Because you know they did it for real, the stakes are higher," he continues. "We wanted to take that approach, and so when you see that chase in Lisbon, we really drove down those streets and smashed up those cars, and that's wanting to feel the stakes from the character. I find sometimes that action becomes so elevated that I'm struggling to grasp onto it. And being at this crossroad with all the conversations that are happening about AI and technology and what the future holds, it feels that humanity and those restrictions are more important than ever."

Tom Harper, Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan on the set of "Heart Of Stone." Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Harper admits that putting together Heart of Stone's action sequences was "eye-opening," and he realized he wouldn't be able to storyboard or plot out every frame and detail, instead relying on his second unit director and stunt coordinator. "The process was very different in many ways, and it was bigger, and there were more people, but, like Wild Rose or Aeronauts, it all comes back to trying to get inside the world and the characters," Harper says.

The new world of Heart of Stone revolves around Gadot's Rachel Stone, an inexperienced tech agent for an elite MI6 unit. Or at least that is what team leader Parker (Jamie Dornan) and the rest of the crew believes, only for Stone to be revealed as a super spy for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organization that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. But the emergence of a mysterious hacker (Bollywood star Alia Bhatt) derails Stone's mission and has her in a race to protect the Charter.

"Other films in the genre, you have an action hero who, against all odds, has to save the day, and they go about it by themselves because they can't trust anybody, and, lo and behold, they single-handedly defeat the villains," Harper explains. "Here, we have a character who learns over the course of the film that it's only by using her human instinct in order to trust people and working with them that she's able to defeat their adversaries. That seemed like a fundamentally different approach that I really liked right from the beginning."

The filmmaker also appreciated the chance to cast a wider net when it came to filling out the supporting actors around the Israeli-born Gadot. "One of the really nice things about making films with someone like Netflix, who operates in many different territories, is that they have an idea about who the stars of other countries are," he says, mentioning Alia Bhatt, an unknown to American audiences who's a Hindi starlet with 80 million followers on Instagram. "Alia is a good example. This is her first film in English, and I was not really aware of her work, but she's an incredible actress and artist, and I think that she brings so much to the role. And Alia and Gal are powerhouses together. In a weird sense, it's a bit of a buddy movie."

Ideally, Heart of Stone becomes the latest massive Netflix hit and serves as the start of a new franchise, with the initial announcement invoking comparisons to what Mission: Impossible has become. Harper, meanwhile, is still trying to come up for air.

"I mean, honestly, the demands of making the first one feel so extreme that thinking ahead just doesn't really happen; it's like, 'Can I think of that tomorrow?'" he says with a laugh. "It's also kind of stifling. I always find when I'm making a film, if I think about how it's going to be received, it just immediately kills you because you just end up worrying too much about the future and not about what you're doing. So I try, as far as possible, just to get inside the skin of this movie, make it as good as I can, and then hopefully people like it, and we'll take it from there."

Heart of Stone begins streaming Friday on Netflix.