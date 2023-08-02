‘Heart of Stone’ Director on What Makes Gal Gadot a ‘Unique’ Action Star (Exclusive)

From Fast & Furious to Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has more than proven her action star bonafides, and the filmmaker behind her latest blockbuster believes she possesses "unique and rare" qualities that make her one-of-a-kind.
"She just has a great combination of strength and vulnerability, and it's those two together that are the dynamite," Heart of Stone director Tom Harper tells The Messenger of Gadot, who made headlines on Wednesday with her reveal that Wonder Woman 3 is still in the works. "You want to see that strength, you want to see that charisma, and you want someone to take you through it on a thrill ride and you believe that they can navigate it. You only care about the stakes if you care about them, fear for their safety and want to see them succeed, and she does that."
Heart of Stone stars Gadot as Rachel Stone, who, at first, appears to be an inexperienced tech agent on an elite MI6 team, but is actually a badass spy for the Charter, a covert peacekeeping organization that uses cutting-edge technology to neutralize global threats. The action-adventure thriller is meant to be the start of a new franchise, and, if it's deemed successful enough to be one, then it's because Gadot is the film's heart.
'Heart of Stone' Trailer Finds Gal Gadot and Jamie Dorman Ready for Action
Gal Gadot Says She May Be Returning For 'Wonder Woman 3'
"For movies like Heart of Stone, where you're setting up a new world, a new story, and it's an action film, there's so much exposition you've got to get through, and you need to land straight away and care about the characters," Harper explains. "And Gal has that immediate quality where you care about her, you want to spend time with her, and, at the same time, she has that strength that brings you along with her, rather than forces you back. She lights up the screen."
Also starring Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt, Heart of Stone begins streaming Aug. 11 on Netflix.
