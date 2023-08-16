Heart of Stone, Netflix's latest spy action thriller, is topping the streaming service's global top 10 chart. It's one of the streamer's biggest debuts of the year so far. Naturally, there's already speculation about whether it's the start of a Mission: Impossible-style franchise following the globetrotting espionage adventures of secret agent Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot).

The short answer to the question of whether Netflix is making Heart of Stone 2 is that it's too early to tell. But there's a little bit of information out there about a potential sequel. Here's what we know so far.

What has been said about 'Heart of Stone 2'?

TLDR: There are no plans for Heart of Stone 2 — yet.

THE DETAILS: In an exclusive interview with The Messenger before the film was released, director Tom Harper said that he's been so focused on Heart of Stone that he hasn't even started thinking about a sequel yet.

"I mean, honestly, the demands of making the first one feel so extreme that thinking ahead just doesn't really happen; it's like, 'Can I think of that tomorrow?'" he said. "It's also kind of stifling. I always find when I'm making a film, if I think about how it's going to be received, it just immediately kills you because you just end up worrying too much about the future and not about what you're doing. So I try, as far as possible, just to get inside the skin of this movie, make it as good as I can, and then hopefully people like it, and we'll take it from there."

That being said, Harper and star/producer Gal Gadot's points of comparison for Heart of Stone are franchises, especially Mission: Impossible (which is also produced by Skydance, the studio that made Heart of Stone), James Bond, and the Bourne movies. "I realized that there was an audience for a female action protagonist," Gadot told Empire. "I grew up watching Bond, and Mission, and Bourne. I wanted to create a really strong, female-driven action movie that is for everybody, not a male story that’s been done many times already." So if Gadot & co. are talking in terms of action franchises that have been around for decades, they're surely hoping for Heart of Stone 2.

Alia Bhatt in 'Heart of Stone.' Robert Viglasky/Netflix

Is 'Heart of Stone' performing well enough to get a sequel?

TLDR: Heart of Stone is slightly underperforming relative to comparable movies, but that doesn't necessarily mean Netflix won't give it a sequel.

THE DETAILS: Netflix reports that Heart of Stone earned 33.1 million views in its first three days of release. According to Netflix analysis website What's On Netflix, that's less than comparable big-budget action originals like The Gray Man (41.2 million), The Mother (42.9 million), and Extraction 2 (42.8 million), and much less than Netflix's all-time biggest original, Red Notice, which also stars Gadot. That spy action thriller racked up 77.3 million views in November 2021.

Of those four comparables, only The Mother hasn't had a sequel announced yet, but it was just released in May, so it's still too early to tell if it will get a sequel, especially in the midst of the writers' and actors' strikes.

It's similarly too early to say if Heart of Stone is doing well enough to warrant a sequel, too. While it's smaller so far than its recent peers, 33.1 million views still puts Heart of Stone in the upper tier of Netflix openings. And basically every successful Netflix original so far has had a sequel announced, though not whether they actually get made is another story. We'll have a better idea of Heart of Stone's sequel chances after it's out for a few more weeks.

'Heart of Stone' potential release date and cast

TLDR: If it happens, it will be a few years before Gal Gadot returns as Rachel Stone.

THE DETAILS: The closest point of comparison for Heart of Stone's timeline is Extraction, Netflix's only big action movie to get a sequel so far. The second installment of the Chris Hemsworth franchise came out three years after the first. Enola Holmes — not a perfect comparison, but another Netflix hit that got a sequel — took closer to two years. If we had to guess, we predict Heart of Stone 2 would take closer to three years than two, especially if the Hollywood strikes last for many more months.



As for the cast, Heart of Stone ends with Rachel inviting her hacker frenemy Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) to join her in the secret espionage organization Charter and the two of them heading out on a mission with her handler Jack (Matthias Schweighöfer). So those three are likely to return. Beyond that, all bets are off. And as for what the plot will be, we could not hazard a guess. But it is weird that Glenn Close was only in Heart of Stone for like two minutes… It would not be hugely shocking if it turns out the King of Diamonds isn't dead after all, right?