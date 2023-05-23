Hear Me Out: ‘Royal Pains’ Is the Best Summer TV Show Ever

There are a lot of TV shows that scream "summer binge." With some, the very name of the hot season is right there in the title (currently, Summer House, Cruel Summer and The Summer I Turned Pretty). With others, it's the setting of the series that sets the tone (think Outer Banks and Too Hot to Handle for all their beachy scenery). Still others read as pitch-perfect summer shows because they are effortless to watch and provide ample mindless, guilty pleasure-style entertainment (here's where you've got your Real Housewives and Vanderpump Rules brands of reality fare).

The very best summer show of all, though, is Royal Pains. And if you haven't yet heard of this hidden television gem, it's not too late to enjoy one of the sunniest TV shows of all time. The eight-season series, which ran from 2009 to 2016 on USA Network and boasts an impressive 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, is currently streaming on Peacock, and it is well worth your time to catch all 104 episodes.

The concept of Royal Pains is relatively straight-forward. The series follows gifted emergency room physician Hank Lawson (Mark Feuerstein) as he grapples with a massive career setback: His hospital's wealthy financier dies on his table after Hank chooses to save an injured kid first, which renders him a pariah in New York City's medical community. Making matters worse, his personal life is also turned upside down when his fiancée walks away from him as he mentally and emotionally checks out, and he's left wallowing in his empty apartment alone.

One eventful visit to the Hamptons with his energetic brother Evan (Paulo Costanzo), though, changes everything, as his diagnostic skills come in handy to save a woman from certain doom at a swanky party. Soon, he is invited by the home's aristocratic owner to enjoy a fresh start as a concierge doctor to the many residents of the area. Thanks to Evan's entrepreneurial spirit and encouragement, Hank agrees to join forces with him and hire a whip-smart physician's assistant named Divya Katdare (Reshma Shetty) to form HankMed, which makes house calls in the surfside splendor and treats every patient like a VIP.

"Royal Pains" (Peacock)

The beauty of Royal Pains isn't just in the many majestic estates that are showcased throughout the series (though you'll certainly suffer from real estate envy from time to time); the cases are also endlessly engaging and creative, and the characters display a lot of heart and hope.

Plus, throughout the show, Hank reveals himself to be a sort of medical MacGyver who keeps a cool head, a steady hand and a great deal of ingenuity in play throughout all circumstances. Even when his cases tend to be a bit intense and scary, Hank's innate calm and kindness come through in every encounter.

At its core, Royal Pains is about a very decent doctor trying to heal his own heart and mind and rediscover a sense of ambition after his judgment has been called into question by so many others. As he leaves behind the future he had planned and worked so hard for, he finds a new place and peace for himself in this dreamy piece of paradise, becoming a pillar of this privileged little community and creating a new sense of family.

Certainly, there are some heavy moments to be found in Royal Pains, but it's never cynical or melancholic, which sets it apart as one of the most stress-free procedurals out there. So if you're in the market for a show that's incredibly watchable but won't ask too much of you, Royal Pains is the perfect binge series to help you slip into relaxing vacation mode.