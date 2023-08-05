While Rosario Dawson has built an impressive resume with roles in Rent, The Mandalorian and Disney's latest film Haunted Mansion, she's finding new joys in some the simpler aspects of life, including returning to her passion for nature.

Earlier this week, Dawson put on her gloves to do some beach cleanup in Huntington Beach, Calif. It's a pastime that has roots in her childhood.

"I'm a mermaid from Coney Island," Dawson exclusively shared with The Messenger as she hosted SHISEIDO Blue Project's beach clean up at the US Open of Surfing in partnership with WSL and WILDCOAST.

"Doing beach cleanup is something I've been doing since I was a little, little kid. When we went to the beach as kids, it was 9, 10, 12-hour days at the beach. You were just there all day and it just was your home. You wanted it to be nice when you got back."

Being mindful of the environment is something Dawson hopes to pass on for generations to come. "Do we just throw something and walk away? Are we making sure that these birds and fish and wildlife aren't going to end up eating all of this stuff that we've left behind?" she asked. "We need to be a little more responsible."

She adds: "We're going to miss all of this beauty. We're going to miss all of these opportunities to come together like this because it's not going to be available for us anymore and that's just very real."

Her (new) perfect morning weekend

One of my new favorite things to do in the morning is to just go out and be in the sun. Just get some sun on you. I'm learning all about grounding and making sure we're out here putting our hands in the ocean or just feeling the squeeze of another human. We're all on our phones all the time. We're always working all the time. We've got blue lights around us from our small screens all the time. It's just very unnatural. It's only been the past couple of months, but I've been getting up early at 6:30 or 7 in the morning every day and it's been life-changing. I get so much done. I'm a New Yorker. It's always been about that nightlife. And now, I have mornings in the sun. The foundation I'm starting called the Rio Dawn Foundation means early morning river. I'm about that life.

How she unwinds and recharges

We have meditation. Dance is huge for me. I love cooking and having really good food. I always like to take a ride — bike ride, go for a long walk. I'm a New Yorker. I could walk all day and not think anything of it. I always make my steps every day. Even if I'm at home, I'm just gonna be buzzing around. I like that movement and I'm trying to be mindful of not just sleeping in. I think I've done that for so many years of exhausting myself and then just passing out over the weekends and then starting again. I'm not enjoying that. It's all going by so fast. It's such a blur because you're not taking that time. The weekends are really critical for that. Milestones are critical. In this grind, we don't celebrate any of it. Everything just disappears and I'm really trying not to do that. I don't want to lose my present.

Indoors or outdoors:

I have to say I'm a big fan of the middle. The president of my voting organization Voto Latino is Maria Theresa and she's from Colombia. Her house that she has with her husband has a courtyard in the middle of it. When you walk in, you see the sky and there's a tree and there's water. And then the kitchen's right there. It's like an indoor-outdoor kitchen. I don't have it for myself, but that's my dream house — to be able to have a total perfect indoor and outdoor life.