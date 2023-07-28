‘Haunted Mansion’ Pays Homage to Theme Park Attraction With Credits Scene

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Haunted Mansion.

If you love a spirited dance party, the new Haunted Mansion has a credits scene for you!

The second film based on the popular Disney theme park attraction arrived in theaters on Friday, and there were several obvious nods to its inspiration, including a big final one.

Written by Katie Dippold (The Heat) and directed by Justin Simien (Dear White People), Haunted Mansion finds a single mother and doctor, Gabbie (Rosario Dawson), moving from New York to New Orleans with her young son (Chase W. Dillon) in hopes of opening a bed and breakfast. Unfortunately for them, their new place is also home to countless spirits, leading Gabbie to enlist the help of her own dream team: Ben (LaKeith Stanfield), a paranormal investigator haunted by tragedy; Father Kent (Owen Wilson), a priest who turns out to be a regular guy in a costume; Bruce (Danny DeVito), an eccentric history professor; and Harriet (Tiffany Haddish), a psychic whose powers are often questioned.

In the end, this ragtag crew bands together with the spirits to defeat the menacing Hatbox Ghost (Jared Leto), an infamous animatronic character removed from the ride almost instantly after its original opening in 1969, only to be restored in 2015.

With Hatbox banished forever, Ben overcomes the grief of losing his late wife and even gets a new friend in a cat named Tater Tot, which he takes as a "ghost wink" from his tot-loving spouse. The film concludes with Ben returning to the mansion to reunite with his pals, and he's greeted with the good news that Gabbie has landed a job at a local hospital and Father Kent has been ordained online, so at least his name isn't a complete lie.

While the credits roll on Haunted Mansion, the action isn't over, as Simien pays homage to the ride's dancing ballroom scene by having our still-living characters sitting down for dinner and dancing in their seats as the dead dance around them.

Our takeaway: Let Danny DeVito dance more in movies!