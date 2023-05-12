‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Says Audiences Will Be ‘Shocked’ by Jared Leto’s Appearance 

Jared Leto may soon top his head-turning Met Gala look.
The actor will appear in the upcoming film Haunted Mansion as Hatbox Ghost, and director Justin Simien told Entertainment Weekly that audiences will be "shocked" to find out it's Leto.
The role, which is based on a Disneyland ride character, is "part digital, part physical performance," and features Leto as a ghostly figure carrying his own head in a box.
"We're trying to go for something scary that feels like it could exist physically in the real world, on the ride, but pushes the scare a lot further than the ride does," Simien explained. "He knocked it out of the park. He's very menacing and terrifying."
Leto stars alongside Rosario Dawson, Owen Wilson, Dan Levy, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Winona Ryder in the feature, which tells the story of a single mom who hires a tour guide, psychic, priest, and historian to exorcise her ghost-filled mansion.
The special effects team went all out on the house's creepy creatures, including Curtis, who shared a sneak peek of herself as Madame Leota, a medium whose head lives inside a giant glass orb.
"WELCOME FOOLISH MORTALS," Curtis wrote alongside the photo. "My name is Madame Leota and I will be your guide this summer to the spirit realm.............if you dare."
Haunted Mansion is out in theaters July 28.
