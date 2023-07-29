‘Haunted Mansion’ Director Reveals the Most Hidden Easter Egg in New Movie
Disneyland superfans will be familiar with this particular surprise, and can see it in theaters now
When you watch the new Haunted Mansion movie, you might want to keep an eye out for a cleverly inserted reference to the actual Disneyland attraction.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, director Justin Simien revealed what he believes to be the most hidden easter egg in the film taken from the beloved theme park ride, and it's one that hardcore fans will know as Miss April-December. She's portrayed in a painting as a young woman who then ages into a rather hideous old lady.
"There's a painting on the wall of the seance room that people don't really notice," Simien told EW. "It's the painting of the woman who ages slowly as you walk by her, and, if you look at that painting throughout the film, she ages as you get closer to the end of the film. But, we never really call it out, we never really zoomed in on it. Gradually, through the film, she gets older, just like she does on the ride."
At Disneyland, Miss April-December debuted along with the ride in 1969, and used to be located in the ride's portrait hallway where riders walk on the way to board the "doom buggy" carriages. She was removed in 2005, but then in 2021 returned to the ride in the room where riders get into the doom buggies, with new digital special effects.
Haunted Mansion stars Rosario Dawson as a mom who hires a bunch of paranormal investigators to get rid of the ghosts in her home — though with 999 happy haunts living in the mansion, that feels like a bit of a waste of time. Jamie Lee Curtis, LaKeith Stanfield, Danny DeVito, Owen Wilson, and Tiffany Haddish also star.
The movie is currently in theaters.
