Has a No. 1 Hit Made Oliver Anthony a ‘Rich Man’?

Oliver Anthony's viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" has made the previously unknown singer-songwriter a star — and apparently a rich man in the process.

The song topped Billboard's Hot 100 this week and has made him about $356,000 in royalties, according to the magazine. That number is staggering considering Anthony was earning less than $200 a week in royalties prior, per Billboard.

Based on Luminate data, Billboard estimates the song has generated approximately $218,000 in royalties in combined recorded music and music publishing income from on-demand streaming and track purchases for the week ending Aug. 17.

"Rich Men North of Richmond" was released by digital distributor Vydia, but Anthony owns the master recording and publishing, so the bulk of the profits go to him.

Additionally, the song has sold 147,000 digital copies and has racked up 17.5 million on-demand streams during the chart period.

Anthony's hit initially gained notice from conservatives attracted to the lyrics' values. British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg even recorded a pro-union answer song, "Rich Men Earning North of a Million."

All that attention eventually shined a light on the 18 other songs in Anthony's catalog. Billboard reports that the singer-songwriter pulled in an additional $139,000 from the sales of 73,000 tracks, 14.8 million on-demand audio streams, 658,000 on-demand video streams and 65,000 programmed audio streams.

As a result of all the attention, Anthony had four of the week's top 10 song downloads with "Ain't Got a Dollar" at No. 2, "I've Got to Get Sober" at No. 5 and "I Want to Go Home" at No. 10.

He will next be seen performing at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival next month alongside Megadeth, Slipknot, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, Vanilla Ice and more.