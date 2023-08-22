Has a No. 1 Hit Made Oliver Anthony a ‘Rich Man’?

Oliver Anthony's viral hit "Rich Men North of Richmond" has made the previously unknown singer-songwriter a star — and apparently a rich man in the process.
The song topped Billboard's Hot 100 this week and has made him about $356,000 in royalties, according to the magazine. That number is staggering considering Anthony was earning less than $200 a week in royalties prior, per Billboard.
Based on Luminate data, Billboard estimates the song has generated approximately $218,000 in royalties in combined recorded music and music publishing income from on-demand streaming and track purchases for the week ending Aug. 17.
"Rich Men North of Richmond" was released by digital distributor Vydia, but Anthony owns the master recording and publishing, so the bulk of the profits go to him.
Additionally, the song has sold 147,000 digital copies and has racked up 17.5 million on-demand streams during the chart period.
Anthony's hit initially gained notice from conservatives attracted to the lyrics' values. British singer-songwriter Billy Bragg even recorded a pro-union answer song, "Rich Men Earning North of a Million."
All that attention eventually shined a light on the 18 other songs in Anthony's catalog. Billboard reports that the singer-songwriter pulled in an additional $139,000 from the sales of 73,000 tracks, 14.8 million on-demand audio streams, 658,000 on-demand video streams and 65,000 programmed audio streams.
- John Rich Defends Jason Aldean and Oliver Anthony’s Songwriting in Country Music: ‘The Truth’
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Sensation Oliver Anthony Joins Hard Rock Festival Lineup
- Oliver Anthony Clarifies Controversial ‘Welfare’ Lyric in ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’
- ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Singer Oliver Anthony Lives in $750 Camper Bought Off Craigslist
- New Country Sensation Oliver Anthony Warns Fans to Beware of ‘Scammers’
- Who Is Oliver Anthony? What to Know About the ‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ Viral Hitmaker
As a result of all the attention, Anthony had four of the week's top 10 song downloads with "Ain't Got a Dollar" at No. 2, "I've Got to Get Sober" at No. 5 and "I Want to Go Home" at No. 10.
He will next be seen performing at Virginia's Blue Ridge Rock Festival next month alongside Megadeth, Slipknot, Evanescence, Limp Bizkit, Papa Roach, Soulja Boy, 2 Chainz, Vanilla Ice and more.
- Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat, Whose Giveaway Created NYC Riot, Gets AwardEntertainment
- Miley Cyrus and Adele Reveal Mutual Admiration SocietyEntertainment
- ‘Oppenheimer’ Heads to China: Christopher Nolan Becomes First Major Hollywood Filmmaker to Visit Since PandemicEntertainment
- Why Animal Lovers Bob Barker and Betty White Once Beefed Over an ElephantEntertainment
- Dave Chappelle Celebrates 50th Birthday With Pete Davidson, John Mayer and More at NYC’s Madison Square GardenEntertainment
- Riders in Various States of Undress Cruise Philadelphia Streets in 14th Naked Bike RideEntertainment
- ‘Dune 3’ Is Already Being Teased Before the ‘Dune’ Sequel’s DebutEntertainment
- Iggy Azalea Deletes Social Media Posts Blaming Saudi Arabia Authorities for Stopping Her ShowEntertainment
- ‘Gran Turismo’ on Track to Take Over Top Spot at Domestic Box Office, ‘Barbie’ Close in SecondBusiness
- Adele Calls Out Security Guard for Harassing Fan During Vegas ShowEntertainment
- Polyamorous Community Is Not Happy With ‘Riverdale’ FinaleEntertainment
- Vanna White Thanks Bob Barker for ‘Introducing’ Her to ‘The Game Show World!’Entertainment