Harry Styles Reunites With ‘Grammy Granny’ Who Presented Him 2023 Album of the Year Award

Harry Styles had a sweet reunion with one of his most loyal admirers.
Styles had a backstage meeting Monday night following his Coventry, England, show with Reina Lafantaisie, the self-proclaimed "Grammy Granny" — a 78-year-old super-fan who scored the honor of presenting him with his Album of the Year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards.
Lafantaisie shared photos of the meetup to her Instagram account, which showed her beaming in a T-shirt reading "I Gave Harry Styles a Grammy" while posing with the singer.
- Meghan Markle Accepts Women of Vision Award in NYC with Prince Harry and Her Mother
- Harry Styles for Homework: Inside the Trend of Pop-Star Courses
- Legendary Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83
- Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Team Up for Surprise ‘America Has a Problem’ Remix
- Andrew McCarthy Reunites With Demi Moore 38 Years After ‘St. Elmo’s Fire’
She explained in her post and Instagram Stories that she had been recognized in the crowd and asked to come back and say hello again to her favorite star.
"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song 'Reunited And It feels so Good' by Peaches And Herb," she enthused. "While giving me a hug."
"He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and [has] such a great sense of humour," she added. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!"
"Let's all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans," Lafantaisie concluded.
Lafantaisie, who hails from Sudbury, Ontario, and helms a robust social account dedicated to all things Styles, was invited to the 2023 Grammy Awards along with other fans of the Album of the Year category nominees.
Although the show's host Trevor Noah was the one who announced the category, Lafantaisie was permitted to name Styles as the winner, plus share a hug with him before she gave him his trophy and he made his acceptance speech.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- LeBron James Celebrates Son Bronny’s Graduation From High SchoolEntertainment
- Celebrity Real Estate: What $4.5 Million Can Get You in NashvilleEntertainment
- Blue Ivy Joins Mom Beyoncé on Stage for Surprise Performance of ‘My Power’Entertainment
- 15 Best Stephen King Movies Ranked by Rotten Tomatoes ScoreEntertainment
- The ‘Succession’ Running Jokes We’ll Miss the MostEntertainment
- Cannes Film Festival Featured Emotional Idols—and the Controversial ‘Idol’Entertainment
- Everything You Need to Remember About ‘Manifest’ Before Season 4 Part 2Entertainment
- ‘QAnon Shaman’ Still ‘Loves’ Trump, Lives ‘Without Regret,’ He Says in Interview after Prison ReleaseNews
- Lisa Hochstein Allegedly Shoved Ex Lenny Amid Divorce, Per Court DocumentsEntertainment
- Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair DesignerEntertainment
- ‘MDLNY’s Ryan Serhant Purchases Rare, Custom Range Rover Worth Over $150K (Exclusive)Entertainment
- Gabby Windey Clarifies Rumored Romance With Vinny Guadagnino: ‘We Never Even Made Out’Entertainment