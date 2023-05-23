Harry Styles Reunites With ‘Grammy Granny’ Who Presented Him 2023 Album of the Year Award

Harry Styles had a sweet reunion with one of his most loyal admirers.

Styles had a backstage meeting Monday night following his Coventry, England, show with Reina Lafantaisie, the self-proclaimed "Grammy Granny" — a 78-year-old super-fan who scored the honor of presenting him with his Album of the Year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Lafantaisie shared photos of the meetup to her Instagram account, which showed her beaming in a T-shirt reading "I Gave Harry Styles a Grammy" while posing with the singer.

Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

She explained in her post and Instagram Stories that she had been recognized in the crowd and asked to come back and say hello again to her favorite star.

"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song 'Reunited And It feels so Good' by Peaches And Herb," she enthused. "While giving me a hug."

"He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and [has] such a great sense of humour," she added. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!"

"Let's all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans," Lafantaisie concluded.

Lafantaisie, who hails from Sudbury, Ontario, and helms a robust social account dedicated to all things Styles, was invited to the 2023 Grammy Awards along with other fans of the Album of the Year category nominees.

Although the show's host Trevor Noah was the one who announced the category, Lafantaisie was permitted to name Styles as the winner, plus share a hug with him before she gave him his trophy and he made his acceptance speech.