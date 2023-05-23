The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Harry Styles Reunites With ‘Grammy Granny’ Who Presented Him 2023 Album of the Year Award

    Reina Lafantaisie, the 78-year-old super-fan who announced Styles' big win, got to go backstage at his concert Monday for another moment with the singer.

    Published |Updated
    Wendy Geller
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Reina Lafantaisie/Instagram

    Harry Styles had a sweet reunion with one of his most loyal admirers.

    Styles had a backstage meeting Monday night following his Coventry, England, show with Reina Lafantaisie, the self-proclaimed "Grammy Granny" — a 78-year-old super-fan who scored the honor of presenting him with his Album of the Year trophy at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

    Lafantaisie shared photos of the meetup to her Instagram account, which showed her beaming in a T-shirt reading "I Gave Harry Styles a Grammy" while posing with the singer.

    Harry Styles
    Harry Styles attends The BRIT Awards 2023. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)
    Read More

    She explained in her post and Instagram Stories that she had been recognized in the crowd and asked to come back and say hello again to her favorite star.

    "Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song 'Reunited And It feels so Good' by Peaches And Herb," she enthused. "While giving me a hug."

    "He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and [has] such a great sense of humour," she added. "His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room!"

    "Let's all continue to share kindness wherever we go and be proud to be his fans," Lafantaisie concluded.

    Lafantaisie, who hails from Sudbury, Ontario, and helms a robust social account dedicated to all things Styles, was invited to the 2023 Grammy Awards along with other fans of the Album of the Year category nominees.

    Although the show's host Trevor Noah was the one who announced the category, Lafantaisie was permitted to name Styles as the winner, plus share a hug with him before she gave him his trophy and he made his acceptance speech.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.