Harry Styles truly spread the love during his 'Love on Tour' two-year concert run.

Across the 173 dates, the tour raised and donated over $6.5 million to charity.

The organizations that benefitted from the funds spanned a wide spectrum of causes from reproductive health, gun safety, mental health and animal wellness.

The long list, which was shared by the musician's label, includes Planned Parenthood, Choose Love, Physicians for Reproductive Health, Black Voters Matter Fund – Capacity Building Institute, Every Town for Gun Safety, Sydney Zoo, WWWF-Brasil, Black Minds Matter UK and The Afiya Center.

In an emotional video summarizing the experience, Styles shares: "None of you are alone. I feel what it is that you create together. The show is what it is because of all of you. You changed my life. Thank you so, so much."

During the tour, the musician spread the love in smaller ways too, like when he paused a show so a pregnant fan could take a bathroom break or helped a couple reveal the sex of their baby during his Wembley Stadium stop.

The Love On Tour run came to a close in Italy earlier in July and for his grand finale, Styles thanked his fans with a speech and debuted a new instrumental single.

For roughly 10 minutes, the pop star played his untitled, stirring piano ballad without singing a word. Fireworks burst overhead with his closing note. "I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come," Styles told the audience. "I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night."

Love On Tour kicked off in September of 2021, spanning five continents and raking in nearly $600 million, making it one of the 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, per Billboard.