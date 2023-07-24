Harry Styles Concludes Lengthy Tour with New Instrumental Song, Heartfelt Message to Fans

Harry Styles has been touring tirelessly for close to two years in support of his Grammy-winning album Harry's House. The Love On Tour run came to a close on Saturday at RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and for his grand finale, Styles thanked his fans with a speech and debuted a new instrumental single.

For roughly 10 minutes, the pop star played his untitled, stirring piano ballad without singing a word. Fireworks burst overhead with his closing note. "I don’t get to do this if you guys don’t come," Styles told the audience. "I know that more than anyone else. You guys being here tonight, I know you wanted to make it special for me. You make it special for me every single night." He went on to shout out the "atmosphere," "family" and "safe space" his fan base has cultivated.

Styles continued, "I know feeling so incredibly small in this world it can be really, really difficult to feel like anything you can do can make a difference. I promise you, I see it all the time in the little things that you do and the way that you treat each other. How it has affected all the people around me, how it has affected people out there, it is so much bigger. It does not end when this tour ends. I want you to continue it. Put love out into the world. It needs it a bit right now. I love you all so much, and I’m gonna miss you. I will be loving you so, so much — if you’ve been supporting me for one year, five years, 13 years, whatever it is. Not only have you changed my life over and over again, but you’ve made me the happiest. I’m so thrilled and happy to be here tonight. I’m so, so happy."

Love On Tour kicked off in September of 2021, spanning five continents and raking in nearly $600 million, making it one of the 10 highest-grossing tours of all time, per Billboard. Watch Styles perform his new song and heartfelt speech below.