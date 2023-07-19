Harry Styles Invites You to His Circus in Must-See ‘Daylight’ Music Video

Forget about Harry's House. Now, fans are going to want a ticket to Harry's circus.

On Wednesday morning, Harry Styles released the official music video for his song, "Daylight."

The special project, directed by Tanu Muino, follows Styles as he wanders through a circus and dodges daggers, tests out his juggling skills and tries to walk a tightrope.

"Harry, nothing you can't do," Muino wrote on Instagram Wednesday with behind-the-scenes photos. "Flying, juggling, riding bikes and horses, walking on the rope, dancing (my favorite), and I just can only [imagine] what else you can."

She continued, "It's so amazing to create a video on a music [that's] in your favorites. Thank you for having me H, Love! Thank you — amazing big team, who made it in one crazy daylight!"

Additionally, it wouldn't be a Styles production without some fabulous fashion. For this music video, stylist Harry Lambert put the Grammy winner in a yellow, feathery look custom-made by Ed Marler.

"Daylight, you got me cursing the daylight," Styles sings in the chorus as he explores his circus. "Daylight, you got me calling at all times / Ain't gonna sleep 'til the daylight."

Styles is currently wrapping up his Love On tour with one more performance scheduled for Saturday night in Italy.