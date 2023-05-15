Harry Styles for Homework: Inside the Trend of Pop-Star Courses

The professor had tried to limit this conversation to just one day.

It’s the spring semester at Texas State University, where Dr. Louie Dean Valencia is teaching the first term of "Harry Styles and the Cult of Celebrity: Identity, the Internet, and European Pop Culture," a highly publicized course centered on the pop star, and students are once again discussing the dreaded "Larry" conspiracy theory. The baseless story of a secret relationship between Styles and his former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson found its way into classroom discussion multiple times, as students considered Harry Styles in the context of changing ideas of gender and masculinity.

"Some of them are just allergic to the conversation," Dr. Valencia tells The Messenger over the phone. "Others are just angry and confused as to why it's being talked about at all. Nobody came out as a believer in the conspiracy theory, but they were all very fascinated by it."

While some might question the academic value of discussing Styles fan theories in the classroom, professors across the country are leveraging students' built-in interests, using celebrity figures to teach everything from gender and diversity studies to history, entrepreneurship and literature — and in the process, garnering significant mainstream attention.

In 2014, Kevin Allred wrote a Washington Post op-ed about why he was teaching a course at Rutgers called "Politicizing Beyoncé." Last fall, UT-Austin’s Dr. Elizabeth Scala made headlines when she introduced her English course "The Taylor Swift Songbook," as a way to teach undergraduates classic literary works. And last year, Rolling Stone writer Brittany Spanos attracted media coverage when she first taught her course on Swift at NYU’s Clive Davis Institute. Other offerings have included "Lady Gaga and the Sociology of Fame," "The Sociology of Miley Cyrus: Race, Class, Gender and Media" and "Topics in Recorded Music: Lana Del Rey."

What it’s like to take a course on your favorite singer

The 20 slots in Dr. Valencia’s spring 2023 Harry Styles course filled up only two minutes into enrollment — and the students have been loving it.

Katie Andersen is a first-year in Dr. Valencia’s class and has posted TikTok updates about what she’s learning. "We went through all of his solo albums," she said in a post from February, "and we’re talking about four songs at a time from each album — what we think they mean, what we think he thought about when writing it."

In another post, she explained that a discussion of Styles’ Fine Line LP delved into the album’s exploration of toxic masculinity. "We talk about Harry in a different way than y’all might think," she said.

Course topics include "Harry Styles, Bodily Autonomy, Gun Violence, and Voter Registration" and "Hollywood, Rumors, and Spitting on Chris Pine."

Another student, Sarah Habeeb, is a longtime Styles devotee. She said her favorite thing she’s learned in the class is how female fans have shaped internet culture.

"Generally the internet has been seen as this male sphere, when in reality it was fangirls of groups like the Beatles and One Direction who really took the internet and pushed it forward," Habeeb tells The Messenger. "As someone who’s part of this fan community, I was like, 'Wow, I’ve done that.'"

The bigger picture

Teachers of these pop-themed courses make convincing cases that their subjects are a bridge to larger cultural discussions.

Spanos’ NYU course covered Taylor Swift’s career as it relates to "feminism, whiteness, the music industry, streaming, social media and marketing," she says. She taught the course for the second and final time this past spring. Even though her course was in the context of a music program, Spanos says studying a celebrity figure in class is beneficial for many areas of study.

"It's a fun tool to engage students and to allow them to use someone who's a public figure, who's putting their life and their art in the world, in a way where hopefully they’re analyzing and engaging beyond the surface level, which allows them to think deeper about everything," she says.

Allred taught his course on Beyoncé at Rutgers in 2010, and it ran until 2016. He tells The Messenger that studying a celebrity "forces students to think about the pop culture they consume in different, critical ways." He adds that, when considering Beyoncé, "I was interested in how her career and work really encapsulates so much of Black women's history in America, and so each of her videos or songs can be paired with more academic texts by Black women themselves."

Dr. Scala echoed Allred, in that Taylor Swift’s songwriting has been an excellent way to engage undergraduates with classic literature. "I'm always showing the students that the thing you're really interested in is really deeply related to these literary traditions that you think are boring and old and have nothing to do with contemporary American culture," she says.

When her daughter had come home to shelter in place at the height of COVID, Scala found herself listening to a lot of Taylor Swift. A light bulb went off. "I started listening to the lyrics to the songs on Red and thinking, wow, this would make a great version of the 'Intro to Literary Studies' class that I teach. She's got a great vocabulary and an excellent turn of phrase in her songwriting. She takes clichés and makes them new in an interesting way."

Scala started an Instagram account, @swiftieprof, after receiving so much public interest in the course, where she makes "cross-cultural, cross-historical connections” to Swift’s music." Does Taylor Swift know she's using an extended metaphor like Christopher Marlowe does?" Scala asks. "Probably not. But she's still doing it."

Dr. Valencia has tried to reach out to Styles, but like the rest of the professors The Messenger spoke to, he never received a response from the celebrity subject of his course. And it might just be for the best — no matter how large the academic themes of a celeb class loom, there’s only so much that students can compartmentalize their fandom.

"People are always like, 'What if Harry gets wind of the class and says hello, or does a special video, or comes to the class?'" Andersen said in a TikTok post. "I can’t handle that. I would fall on the floor and start crying and severely shaking."