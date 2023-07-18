Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Elton John and More Bring $8.6 Billion to the UK With Tours

Last year marked the first full one of post-pandemic live music events and a new U.K. report showed that concerts and festivals made £6.6 billion, or $8.6 billion, for the industry last year.
U.K. Music’s latest Here, There and Everywhere report showed that 30.6 million people attended concerts in 2022 to see touring artists like Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa, Stormzy and Sir Elton John. There were also 6.5 million people who attended music festivals, including Glastonbury, which was headlined by Sir Paul McCartney in 2022.
The report also notes that 14.4 million people attended live music events across the U.K. including 1.1 million international music tourists.
The report goes on to estimate that the $8.6 billion dollar industry "could increase significantly by 2030." U.K. Music chief executive Jamie Njoku-Goodwin noted the importance of protecting the industry as it continues to grow.
"While music generates huge benefits for our local areas, the infrastructure and talent pipeline that it relies on still faces huge challenges," he said. "With a venue closing every week, one in six festivals not returning since the pandemic, and many studios facing huge economic pressures, it’s vital that we protect the musical infrastructure that does so much for our towns and cities."
Njoku-Goodwin hopes to harness the power of music so "nations and regions across the U.K. can generate thousands more jobs, boost economic growth and attract even more visitors to the local area." Total employment sustained by music tourism in 2022 was 56,000.
This year's biggest acts, like Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, are continuing to boost economies around the world. Australia is seeing "unprecedented" hotel demand in anticipation of Swift's Eras tour in early 2024 while Beyoncé's Renaissance tour is currently causing hotel prices to surge by more than 50% around the U.S.
