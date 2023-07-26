Harrison Ford’s Stuntman Lights Himself on Fire on Picket Line: ‘We Are Tired of Being Burned’

The stuntman who doubled for Harrison Ford in the latest "Indiana Jones" movie lit himself on fire in a pre-planned stunt Monday to show his solidarity with other actors who are striking for better industry pay and protections.

Mike Massa, a renowned Hollywood stunt coordinator, walked across the stage at a rally for stunt performers with his fist raised and his pants and suit jacket ablaze. Massa and stuntwoman Elena Sanchez shared a video of the act on Instagram, writing "We are tired of being burned by the AMPTP."



The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers has been the latest target of strikes after it failed to secure a contract with members of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, which represents about 160,000 media professionals around the world.



Hundreds of industry workers reportedly attended the event, which was held outside of Atlanta, often dubbed the "Hollywood of the South" because the city has in recent years become a hub for film and television productions.



In order to protect himself from the flames, Massa donned six layers of clothing he purchased from Goodwill and applied protective gel on his face, neck, and hair. An assistant with a fire extinguisher was situated behind him in case the flames grew out of control.



Although he took special precautions, Massa said he wanted to prove that actors and stunt performers take risks every day as a part of their job and that they should be compensated accordingly.



"And I think it did [make that point]," he told the Washington Post. “Which is, look at the risk an individual took just to stand onstage and go, ‘Hey, look, we’re fighting for our rights, and we want you to pay attention to us and believe in us.’”



On stage, Sanchez criticized the AMPTP for claiming it bears the responsibility and risks associated with movie and film production.



“Tell that to my friend John who lost his life working on one of your TV shows,” she said, choking up. “Tell that to any of us in this room who have literally broken bones and bled for you.”



Originally from Germany, Massa is well-known in the stunt community and has been nominated for several Taurus World Stunt Awards. He won a statuette in 2004 for coordinating a boat chase for "The Italian Job" through the canals of Venice, per The Wrap. He's also picked up ensemble awards for contributions in the 2010 "Star Trek" movie and for HBO's "True Blood."



On July 14, SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America, which has been on strike since May 2, in calling on studios and streaming platforms for better compensation and workplace protections, including guarantees that would limit the use of AI in new productions.



The strikes have ground many television and film shoots to a halt — including filming for "Deadpool 3" and "Gladiator 2" — which could result in fewer scripted options over the next year.