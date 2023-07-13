Harrison Ford’s Son Shares Picture of Young Star Playing With a Snake in Birthday Message - The Messenger
Harrison Ford’s Son Shares Picture of Young Star Playing With a Snake in Birthday Message

The Hollywood icon, who turned 81 on Thursday, also said he 'was a very successful rat raiser' as a child

Ryan Parker
Harrison FordAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harrison Ford's oldest son on Thursday shared some fun pictures of the duo to celebrate the Hollywood icon turning 81 — including a photo of a young Ford playing with a snake.

Of course, fans know that one of his most famous characters, Indiana Jones, hates snakes. But, in reality, Ford said previously he does not mind them.

"Contrary to popular belief, my dad does not hate snakes. Happy Birthday, Pops!" Ben Ford, a professional chef, wrote in the birthday message.

While doing the media rounds for his latest film, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Ford said he was fascinated by snakes and rats as a kid. So, it was not an issue being surrounded by them in the Indy films.

"I have, actually, no fear of snakes," Ford recently told GQ in a video. "That's acting. Ironically, when I was an assistant counselor in the nature department of a Boy Scout camp in Wisconsin, I made it my mission to dig a reptile pit, which I filled with reptiles that I collected."

"And I got to know snakes on a first-hand basis," he continued. "My parents were inefficient in curtailing my impulses: I raised black and white hooded rats. There were a great number of black and white rats running in my room and eventually my house and my neighborhood. I was a very successful rat raiser."

On Thursday, Ford was wished a happy birthday by another familiar face: Mark Hamill, who toasted his Star Wars friend.

"For Harrison: [Love] from your pal forever," Hamill wrote with a picture of the two men embracing from when the Luke Skywalker actor got his star on the Walk of Fame in 2022.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is in theaters now.

