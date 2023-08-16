Harrison Ford's cinematic alter ego continues to catch up with him in real life as a new snake species is named after him. The actor joked about the development in a statement celebrating the breakthrough.

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night," said Ford in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The researchers named the new snake species, which was found in Peru, after the actor (who also has an ant and spider named after him) to honor his environmental advocacy: "We dedicate this species to Harrison Ford, actor and conservationist, in recognition of his work for Conservation International and his voice for nature."

"In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," Ford continued in the statement.

"On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

The common name for the snake is "Harrison Ford's slender snake" with the scientific name being "Tachymenoides harrisonfordi," according to the Salamandra scientific journal.

For fans, the snake naming brought up a core memory from the actor's resume.

"Why did it have to be snakes?" Ford famously said in Raiders of the Lost Ark as his character Indiana Jones entered into an asps-filled chamber.