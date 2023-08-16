Harrison Ford Says He Doesn’t Get Why Critters That ‘Terrify Children’ Are Named After Him - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Man Splits in Two after Jumping from Roof of Mandarin Oriental in New York, Crashing into Glass Awning

Harrison Ford Says He Doesn’t Get Why Critters That ‘Terrify Children’ Are Named After Him

The actor made cheeky remarks while heralding the discovery of a new snake that scientists named after him in honor of his conservationist work

Published |Updated
The Messenger Staff
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Harrison FordAxelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Harrison Ford's cinematic alter ego continues to catch up with him in real life as a new snake species is named after him. The actor joked about the development in a statement celebrating the breakthrough.

"These scientists keep naming critters after me, but it's always the ones that terrify children. I don't understand. I spend my free time cross-stitching. I sing lullabies to my basil plants, so they won't fear the night," said Ford in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.

The researchers named the new snake species, which was found in Peru, after the actor (who also has an ant and spider named after him) to honor his environmental advocacy: "We dedicate this species to Harrison Ford, actor and conservationist, in recognition of his work for Conservation International and his voice for nature."

"In all seriousness, this discovery is humbling. It's a reminder that there's still so much to learn about our wild world — and that humans are one small part of an impossibly vast biosphere," Ford continued in the statement.

"On this planet, all fates are intertwined, and right now, one million species are teetering on the edge of oblivion. We have an existential mandate to mend our broken relationship with nature and protect the places that sustain life."

The common name for the snake is "Harrison Ford's slender snake" with the scientific name being "Tachymenoides harrisonfordi," according to the Salamandra scientific journal.

For fans, the snake naming brought up a core memory from the actor's resume.

Read More

"Why did it have to be snakes?" Ford famously said in Raiders of the Lost Ark as his character Indiana Jones entered into an asps-filled chamber.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.