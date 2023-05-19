Harrison Ford on Going Shirtless in ‘Indiana Jones’: ‘I’ve Been Blessed With This Body’

Harrison Ford is accepting compliments on his shirtless scene in the upcoming Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, thank you very much. While taking part in a press conference at Cannes Film Festival on Friday, a journalist informed the actor that he looked "very hot" topless and the actor took it in stride.

"Look," Ford replied, per Variety. "I’ve been blessed with this body. Thanks for noticing."

The 80-year-old returned to his iconic character one final time, after playing the role in five movies over the course of 40 years. He was on hand for the film's premiere at Cannes, where he accepted the Palme d'or for his contributions to film, and was visibly moved when he got a standing ovation.

"Thank you so much," Ford said, as he accepted his award. "I'm very touched, I'm very moved by this. They say when you're about to die you see your life flash before your eyes and I just saw my life flash before my eyes. A great part of my life, but not all of my life."

Ford stars alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ethann Isidore and Shaunette Renée Wilson in Dial of Destiny, which hits theaters on June 30.