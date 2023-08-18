Harlan Coben is a TV subgenre unto himself. The prolific author of page-turning mystery thrillers has a deal with Netflix that has resulted in six of his novels being adapted into limited series in multiple European countries, like England's The Stranger and Poland's The Woods, with more on the way. His pulpy style features shocking conspiracies and wild twists executed with enough distinction that he's been able to sell millions of books with his name on the cover. He's a strong enough brand that Amazon is giving him the Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan title treatment for Harlan Coben's Shelter, his first American TV series and first for Prime Video.

He's about as successful as a storyteller can be — which is why Shelter's inexpert execution is so fascinating. It's a telling example of how small storytelling choices made in a show's opening moments can cast a shadow over an entire season.

Harlan Coben's Shelter is an adaptation of Coben's Mickey Bolitar trilogy of young adult novels. Shelter was the first, in 2011, followed by 2012's Seconds Away and 2014's Found. Shelter, both the novel and the show, put teenagers at the center of the plot, but it's otherwise not drastically different from Coben's usual adult mystery thrillers. It follows 15-year-old Mickey Bolitar (Jaden Michael), a basketball phenom who moves back to the United States after living abroad with his parents, who are hiding a secret that gets revealed over the course of the season.

Abby Corrigan, Adrian Greensmith, Jaden Michael, and Sage Linder in "Harlan Coben's Shelter." Michael Parmelee/Prime Video

Very soon after the family's arrival in California, their vehicle is T-boned by a semi-truck. Mickey's mother Kitty (Narci Regina) is seriously injured, while his father Brad (Kristoffer Polaha) is treated at the scene by a glowering paramedic with a scar on his face who puts him in an ambulance and takes him away. The timeline then jumps ahead to four months later, with Mickey living in his father's suburban New Jersey hometown with his aunt Shira (Constance Zimmer) while his mother recovers. His father, supposedly, is dead. It's a jarring skip that I'll come back to in a moment.

It is not a spoiler to reveal that Mickey very quickly finds out that his father might still be alive. The trailer reveals that a spooky elderly woman known as the Bat Lady (Tovah Feldshuh) tells Mickey that his father is not dead. It's one of the inciting incidents that sets up the plot of the show, in which Mickey and his friends Spoon (Adrian Greensmith) and Ema (Abby Corrigan) search for the truth about what happened to his father as well as his crush Ashley (Samantha Bugliaro), a new girl in school who suddenly, suspiciously vanishes. The circumstances of Brad's death bring us to the most serious problem with the show.

In a mystery thriller, it is safe to assume that unless you see their body, a supposedly dead character might still be alive. The suspense comes from the uncertainty. Are they really dead, or are we being told a lie? Shelter makes the inexplicable choice to sap this suspense by tipping its hand too clearly. The staging of the scene where Mickey watches a paramedic put an oxygen mask on his still-moving father and load him into an ambulance gives the clear impression that Brad is still alive. And then the show skips ahead in time to Mickey accepting that his father is dead, with no funeral scene or elucidation of what happened after his father was taken away that would explain why Mickey believes his father is dead. Because last time we saw Brad, he was clearly still alive.

I found it to be a very confusing sequence of events that created a series of questions that hang over the rest of the show: Was I supposed to believe he was dead? Do the producers realize how unclear it is? Is it supposed to be so unclear? If so, why? Why didn't they just have one short scene where we see Brad's casket being lowered into the ground? The bizarrely botched execution of this pivotal event makes it nearly impossible to buy into a major part of the plot. As a critic, I found it to be a really interesting exercise in identifying a structural flaw in story architecture. As a viewer, I found it frustrating.

Pros

A fast-paced plot

Some fun supporting performances

Cons

Seriously flawed storytelling choices

Thin characters

The problems with Mickey's father's story creates a ripple effect that makes it hard to accept minor flaws that would otherwise be forgivable, like fudged timelines and underdeveloped supporting characters. If you choose to stick with it, though, the show does get better as it goes on. I developed some fondness for the characters, especially Mickey's friends, the goofy, witty Spoon and the sarcastic, goth-y Ema. Spoon's wisecracks are endearing and occasionally genuinely funny, while Ema grows the most as a character. And there are enough twists and surprises along the way to keep the plot engaging. Shelter has its flaws, but it isn't boring. It's the TV equivalent of a late-summer beach read. Harlan Coben knows how to keep a story moving.

Fans of the author's writing will find plenty to enjoy in Harlan Coben's Shelter, though it does make some significant changes from the Mickey Bolitar books. Myron Bolitar, Mickey's uncle who is a key supporting character in Mickey's books and the star of a series of Coben's adult novels, is mentioned but not seen in the show, replaced by Constance Zimmer's Shira. And it differs from Coben's Netflix shows, which are all limited series, by setting up a Season 2.



If you like Coben's slick Netflix shows, you might not enjoy the less polished Shelter as much. But if you're looking for pure plot-driven pulp that prizes twists and entertainment value over anything else, you could do worse. 5.6/10

Release date: Aug. 17 on Prime Video, with the first three episodes. Remaining episodes release on Thursdays until Sept. 21.

Who's in it: Jaden Michael, Constance Zimmer, Abby Corrigan, Adrian Greensmith, Sage Lindner, Stephanie March, Tovah Feldshuh

Who's behind it: Harlan Coben and his daughter Charlotte Coben

For fans of: Harlan Coben's Netflix shows, YA thrillers

Avoid if: Nitpicky flaws ruin a show for you

Number of episodes watched: 8 (of 8)

Where to watch: Prime Video