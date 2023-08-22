After a three-month battle with lymphoma, author and influencer Hank Green is in remission.

On Monday, the "Crash Course" YouTuber took to social media to announce the good news regarding his Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

"Had my first post-treatment follow-up with my oncologist today and, as of right now, I am officially in complete remission," he wrote on X.

Green also clarified that there is still a small chance that he could relapse, and that it's not officially considered cured "until five years from today."

"Chance of relapse is low, but still very present. I have a scan in three months to make sure everything's still good," Green wrote. "Then we keep a close eye on it for two years and then a medium eye on it for the rest of my life. They don't call it 'cure' until five years from today."

He continued, "And then there's dealing with post-treatment health, which is certainly not perfect. You don't get out unscathed! Still working through some pain, some fatigue, migraines...anxiety, of course."

Hank Green attends the Build Series at Build Studio on September 25, 2018 in New York City. Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images

He finished, speaking candidly about his feelings on going into remission.

"But honestly...holy sh-- y'all. Feels good."

On TikTok, Green shared a similar statement, saying "as of [Monday], I am officially in complete remission."

He also spoke at at length about what his treatment plan entailed, including a multi-pronged approach to fighting the cancer using radiation and chemotherapy.

The plan Green followed is "based on a lot of research, a lot of evidence, a lot of hard work, and a lot of people going through similar things," he said.

"With mine, it was chemotherapy, then radiation, which I finished about a week ago," he continued.

Green also jokingly shared video to TikTok using a clip from The Wolf of Wall Street, in which Matthew McConaughey's character says "It doesn't exist" alongside the caption "my doctor telling me about my cancer after four months of chemo and radiation."

The YouTube star previously announced his diagnosis back in May, saying he wants to be the "fun, goofy science guy; not struggling-with-anxiety cancer guy."

Green is known for his science-based content, in which viewers ask him open-ended questions about the world around them and viral social media posts. He is also known for his bestselling books An Absolutely Remarkable Thing and A Beautifully Foolish Endeavor.