Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez are officially divorced, according to a new report.

The Oscar-winning actress and the French actor tied the knot in July 2013 and broke up over two years later. Though they had a prenup in place, it took them years to reach an agreement over child support and custody of their 9-year-old son Maceo.

Those issues were settled in documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court this month, per TMZ. Under the agreement, the exes will reportedly share legal and physical custody of their child. Berry will have Maceo on Monday until Wednesday, and Martinez will keep Maceo Wednesday through Friday; they will switch weekends. The plan also takes into account his school schedule.

Maceo will also go to individual and family counseling, according to the docs obtained by TMZ. Berry and her daughter Nahla, whom she welcomed in 2008 with ex Gabriel Aubry, is able to attend the family sessions. However, Berry's boyfriend of three years, musician Van Hunt, will not.

Berry agreed to pay $8,000 a month in child support, plus 4.3% of any money she makes that's more than $2 million, per the outlet. The Moonfall actress will also reportedly pay for Maceo's private school, medical and dental insurance and all of his other activities like soccer.

The Messenger has reached out to reps for Berry and Martinez, but did not immediately hear back.