Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Swims to Disney+ in September

After making a $542 million splash at the global box office, Disney's live-action 'Little Mermaid' will soon be making its streaming debut

Published |Updated
Mónica Marie Zorrilla
Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and Halle Bailey as Ariel in ‘The Little Mermaid.’Disney

Disney+ subscribers will finally have a chance to be part of The Little Mermaid's bubbly, live-action world. That's because Halle Bailey's sensational and critically acclaimed take on King Triton's strong-willed, redheaded daughter is swimming to the streamer on Sept. 6.

The enchanting, under-the-sea flick premiered in theaters worldwide on May 26 and has made waves at the box office, amassing $542 million during its big-screen stint. Starring Bailey as Princess Ariel, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Daveed Diggs as the voice of Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as the voice of Flounder, and Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, The Little Mermaid holds a respectable 67 percent critical score on the Tomatometer and a jaw-dropping 94 percent audience score, aggregated from over 10,000 Rotten Tomatoes-verified fan reviewers.

Disney+ subscribers will also be able to access special bonus content when The Little Mermaid dives into the streamer's library, including Oscar winner Javier Bardem as King Triton performing the song Impossible Child with music by multiple Academy Award winner Alan Menken and lyrics by three-time Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Additionally, there will be an Under the Sea song breakdown and a segment called Passing the Dinglehopper (which may explain Jodie Benson's — the original voice of 1989's animated Ariel —  live-action cameo in the film).

The Little Mermaid (2023) also stars Awkwafina as Scuttle, Art Malik as Sir Grimsby, Noma Dumezweni as The Queen, and Jessica Alexander as Vanessa. The movie is produced by two-time Emmy winner Marc Platt, two-time Emmy winner John DeLuca, Miranda, and Rob Marshall, with Jeffrey Silver serving as executive producer. 

