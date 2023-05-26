Halle Bailey’s ‘Little Mermaid’ Hair Cost Over $150,000, Says Movie’s Hair Designer

Achieving Ariel's iconic red locs didn't come cheap for the filmmakers of The Little Mermaid.

In fact, according to the Disney movie's hair designer Camille Friend, the entire process of getting Halle Bailey's hair to work perfectly both under the sea and above cost over $150,000.

In an interview with Variety out Friday, Friend said that there were tons of elements to consider when building Bailey's look, including the actress' request to maintain her natural hair, the quest to find the perfect shade of red and finding a style that would flow underwater.

"I'm not guesstimating, but we probably spent at least $150,000 because we had to redo it and take it out," Friend explained. "You couldn't use it and we'd have to start again. It was a process."

Eventually, the stylist, whose recent film credits also include Black Panther and Tenet, developed a process to add extensions and extra pieces of loose hair in a beachy wave to Bailey's natural style. Since the actress' hair is down to her waist, Friend said that "putting her in a wig was going to look crazy."

At first, the process of putting in Bailey's extensions took 12 to 14 hours, Friend noted. But she and Friend persevered and eventually got the time down from there.

"If we take hair and wrap it around her locs, we don't have to cut them and we don't have to color them. We can change her color without changing her internal hair structure," Friend shared. "Her structure and her hair are her."

The Little Mermaid is now playing in theaters.