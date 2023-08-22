Tom Schwartz's hair has been the talk of the reality world as of late, and now, the masterminds behind the Vanderpump Rules star's platinum blonde 'do are spilling how his fun new look came about.

"The funny part was that originally, he wanted to do something fun like pink or blue," Jo Wenberg exclusively tells The Messenger. "And then when we got to Hair Boss [salon], Lena [Reitz] and I just looked at each other and said, 'Wait a second, I feel like if we can have this opportunity to do something cool, we should do a double process.'"

Lena Reitz, who also helped the Schwartz & Sandy's co-owner achieve his drastic new look, says they got the go-ahead for the makeover after VPR production was "down for a change" amid filming Season 11 of the Emmy-nominated reality series.

She continues: "Tom said, 'You guys can do whatever.' And we were like, 'Let's go iconic.' Tom is pretty much the same, had the same brown hair, just been into that sort of pretty boy mold. And I was like, let's break the mold. And I'm thinking like, Sex Pistols, Billy Idol, Billie Joe [Armstrong] from Green Day. Let's bring out a little bit more of an edge to his look because he's all about this new beginning right now and just kind of coming out of his shell."

Wenberg went on to say that the Bravo personality had been wanting a change for "a while" now; however, they opted out of doing a bright punky color because they didn't want him to "look like a Disney character."

Reitz notes that the TomTom co-owner's fresh look is another step in his healing process after splitting with fellow VPR co-star Katie Maloney. The pair began dating in 2011, legally tied the knot in 2019 but went their separate ways last year.

She continues: "People think right when you get out of a relationship, you're just going to go through this drastic change, new person, new beginning. And I think he's taken the due time to allow the dust to settle. And in this time, I think he's just realizing he's his own person and just trying to break this mold."

Reitz adds: "I think that's what's so cool about changing your hair and your appearance is you really get to discover a new part of yourself and your personality. And that's why I think this suits him so well. He's got that sunny, radiant personality. Vibrant golden."