Viral Country Star Hailey Whitters on How #BlueCollarBoys Helped Her Win Over TikTok and Why Country Authenticity Is Timeless (Exclusive)

Almost a year after releasing her 2022 single "Everything She Ain't," Hailey Whitters woke up to a viral hit. The song has now been played over 175 million times on TikTok, and the rising country singer-songwriter credits its renewed success to the #BlueCollarBoys, a hashtag that's exactly what it sounds like.

All across the country, people are clapping along with Whitters while welding and riding tractors, her sweet twang layered atop the buzz of manual labor: "But I can show you what you're missing/ Yeah, boy, I can be the whiskey in your soda/ The lime to your Corona." After the #BlueCollarBoys came the girls doing their makeup, the people dancing in their cars and the couples playing with their dogs. Last week, the single was certified platinum.

Country is having a mainstream moment. The genre, once popularly associated with a certain beer-and-trucks strain of male, has become increasingly diverse, along with its fan base. Whitters is a millennial country artist on the outside, with an old-soul traditional voice on the inside. Before releasing her own music, the Nashville singer wrote songs for country icons like Martina McBride and Alan Jackson. Her new EP I'm in Love plays it straight — that classic country style, pedal-steel guitar and all — while still sounding fresh.

The Messenger spoke with Whitters about her new music, TikTok success, the future of country and more.

How does it feel to be coming up while country is having this big mainstream moment?

It's exciting. I feel really excited about a lot of the music in the genre right now. I feel like there's a lot of really different kinds of country happening. It's really cool to be a part of that. Country music to me is always just authenticity and realness, people being real people telling their stories. I grew up in a generation where genres were blending. I grew up in a burnt-CD generation, where you can have a CD with so many different genres on it. And so I feel like seeing that still to this day, it allows for a lot of different kinds of creation and it's just very cool and exciting to be able to be coming up in a time like that.

How do you think your generation is carrying the genre forward?

Same as it's always been: in being authentic, in being real. People really can tell when you're not being authentic, even more so because we're all on the internet and there's so much inauthenticity on the internet. I think it's really easy to tell when someone is being true, when somebody is being real. That, to me, is the generation carrying those things forward, those values that have always been in country.

Tell me about the new EP.

It feels kind of like a bridge between the last chapter and where I'm going next with my next album. It still feels very country, very me. I named it I'm in Love because it just feels like the chapter of life I'm in right now. You know, I'm freshly married and life is good. So many dreams have come true with "Everything She Ain't" and the last record Raised. And, you know, life is just really good right now. And so I wanted to bring that with the music.

You said it still feels very country. Does that mean your next chapter is going to be more pop-forward?

I think I'm always gonna be country. I grew up on country, and country is all I've really ever wanted to be musically. There's certain songs sometimes on my record that maybe do have more of a pop flair, but that's kind of me having fun with things. And I try not to put myself in too much of a box, but this music still feels very country to me. A lot of fiddle, a lot of banjo. You can tell the music that I was very influenced by in this record… A kid on country radio.

You definitely have this classic country sound. Do you think that's played a role in your mainstream appeal?

This is the music I grew up on, you know? Patty Loveless, Trisha Yearwood, the Chicks, Alan Jackson. Those are the sounds and the influences that I grew up on and that, you know, I still to this day am very influenced by. And so I think that's just probably me leaning into what I know, what I like. If it crosses over into pop or if it kind of reaches this bigger audience than just the country genre, that's amazing; that's awesome. But it's not necessarily what I was seeking out to achieve. I was just trying to make music that I love.

You previously worked as a songwriter for artists like Alan Jackson and Martina McBride. What did you learn about the country world, writing for these established artists and coming into the business from that side of things?

Well, that's kind of tricky because I wasn't writing for them necessarily when I wrote those songs. I was always just trying to write songs, and luckily somehow they got in the hands of Martina and Alan. Those are heroes of mine and to have them put their stamp of approval on it and say, "I wanna put this on my record," that was a total dream come true and something that I couldn't have even dreamt up when I was writing those songs.

I wish I knew what they were thinking when they heard those songs. But from being in the genre and just getting to see those timeless artists, it just shows me that great songs will last and great artists will last. The takeaway is to focus on having great songs that people can feel and people can resonate with, because that's what can build a long career.

You have some big songs on TikTok. How do you think that platform played a role in spreading your music to a wider, maybe more mainstream fan base?

TikTok is such an animal. I don't know if I can take any credit for any of the success I've had on TikTok. TikTok is something I'm still every day just trying to wrap my head around. I think that I owe a lot of credit to #BlueCollarBoys. Oh, my... They took "Everything She Ain't" and just created this little clap trend, you know, when they were riding in the tractor or welding, or whatever, and it just kind of went viral. So that was insane and super cool, and I had absolutely nothing to do with that. That was, that was all TikTok and the Blue Collar Boys, but it's been really cool and to see how much that can influence the success of a song. To see something can go viral on an app like TikTok and can translate into people going out and actually buying your song, and being able to play it in front of tens of thousands of people and people know [the song].

Are there any other TikTok strategies you're planning on trying out with this new EP?

That's the thing. No matter how much you try and control it, you actually can't control it. So I think it's just like, put the music out there, get out, promote it, tour behind it, but at the end of the day, anytime I've ever thought a certain song would take off, other songs come out of the woodwork and the fans have other favorites. And to be honest, that's the way I prefer it. I want things to happen organically and I find that if I get out of my way, things usually work out.