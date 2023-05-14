Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids With Justin Bieber ‘So Bad’

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her family plans with husband Justin Bieber.

In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Rhode founder shared her mindset when it comes to having children of her own.

"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she told the publication in an interview published Sunday. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."

If and when the time comes to have a kid, Hailey already knows the philosophy she will try to follow. "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she explained. "As long as they feel loved and safe."

Justin himself has previously expressed his hopes of becoming a father. However, when appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2020, the "Baby" singer confirmed he wanted to wait until his wife feels ready.

"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But it's her body and whatever she wants to do."

Justin continued, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."

Back in November 2022, Hailey earned a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list thanks to her growing skincare business. She also recently partnered with brands like Victoria's Secret and Vogue Eyewear.

Although her family plans are uncertain at the moment, Hailey knows she has the right man beside her for their journey into parenthood.

"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. At the end of the day, he's my best friend."