Hailey Bieber Says She Wants Kids With Justin Bieber ‘So Bad’

Hailey Bieber is getting candid about her family plans with husband Justin Bieber.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the Rhode founder shared her mindset when it comes to having children of her own.
"I want kids so bad, but I get scared," she told the publication in an interview published Sunday. "It's enough that people say things about my husband or my friends. I can't imagine having to confront people saying things about a child."
If and when the time comes to have a kid, Hailey already knows the philosophy she will try to follow. "We can only do the best we can to raise them," she explained. "As long as they feel loved and safe."
- Ed Sheeran, Adele, Harry Styles, Dua Lipa Land on Sunday Times Rich List’s ’35 under 35′
- Drunk Driver Caught Giggling After Fatal Accident Sentenced to 14 Years in Prison
- Archbishop of Canterbury Slapped with Ticket for Driving 25 in 20-mph Zone
- Justin Long Reveals He and Kate Bosworth Are Already Married
- Christine Quinn Says She and Chrishell Stause Are ‘Not on Bad Terms’
Justin himself has previously expressed his hopes of becoming a father. However, when appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in December 2020, the "Baby" singer confirmed he wanted to wait until his wife feels ready.
"I am going to have as many as Hailey is wishing to push out," he told Ellen DeGeneres. "I'd love to have myself a little tribe. But it's her body and whatever she wants to do."
Justin continued, "I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think she's just not ready yet. And that's okay."
Back in November 2022, Hailey earned a spot on Forbes' 30 Under 30 list thanks to her growing skincare business. She also recently partnered with brands like Victoria's Secret and Vogue Eyewear.
Although her family plans are uncertain at the moment, Hailey knows she has the right man beside her for their journey into parenthood.
"He's still the person that I wanna be rushing back to," she told Harper's Bazaar in August 2022. "I might fly somewhere and go do a job, but I can't wait to come back and hang out. At the end of the day, he's my best friend."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Q&A: Jay Leno Not Afraid to Work on Cars Again After Hospitalization, Says ‘It Was an Accident’Entertainment
- ‘Yellowjackets’ Cast Supports WGA, Will ‘Wait as Long as We Need’ for Season 3Entertainment
- ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: Cast, Release Date, and Everything to Know About the Max SeriesEntertainment
- The Student Newspaper That Forged a Generation of Fox News StarsPolitics
- ‘Barbie’: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything to KnowEntertainment
- Summer Screams: Your Ultimate Guide to the Most Anticipated Horror Movies of Summer 2023Entertainment
- The Business of Disney: Why the Studio Is Still Going All-In on Live-Action RemakesEntertainment
- Pete Brown, Co-Writer of Cream Classic ‘White Room,’ Dies at 82Entertainment
- ‘A Towering Legacy’: Acclaimed British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73Entertainment
- Jo Koy Hopes a Writers’ Strike Resolution ‘Will Happen Soon’: ‘There’s Enough for Everybody’Entertainment
- Tiffany Haddish Wishes Jamie Foxx ‘Peace and Love’ in Recovery After Health CrisisEntertainment
- Dua Lipa and Romain Gavras Make Red Carpet Debut at Cannes Film FestivalEntertainment