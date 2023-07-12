Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Accident Trial to be Made into a Documentary on Warner Bros. Discovery UK: Report

The high-profile trial between Gwyneth Paltrow and Terry Sanderson is hitting the big screen, according to a report.

According to Variety, production company Optomen is creating a series for Warner Bros. Discovery UK with a documentary about Paltrow's most recent legal woes, titled Gwyneth vs Terry: The Ski Crash Trial.

Sanderson, who was involved in a ski collision with Paltrow in 2016, sued the Goop founder in 2019 and sought damages in excess of $3.1 million. Paltrow, countersued for $1 and legal fees.

Sanderson claimed his entanglement with Paltrow caused him to suffer physical injuries and emotional distress.

After less than three hours of deliberations during the March trial, the jury found Paltrow was not at fault. The jury awarded her $1.

According to Variety, the two-part documentary will drop later this year.

"We're excited about the breadth of this latest slate of commissioned programs, across Discovery+ and linear, which span our viewers' most-loved genres from property, reality, and food to true crime and paranormal," Clare Laycock, SVP head of content for networks and streaming at WBD UK and Ireland, told Variety about the upcoming projects — which include Peltz-Beckham vs. The Wedding Planners, a second season of 90 Day Fiancé UK and more. "And we are delighted to offer both new and returning favorites laden with high profile talent ranging from Katherine Ryan to Alan Cumming.”

She continued, "We’re bringing our viewers the stories they are deeply passionate about, whether that’s talent-led food shows or our true crime and paranormal shows which gather an extremely curious audience, keen to investigate the most terrifying cases alongside our experts on screens."