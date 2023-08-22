Gwyneth Paltrow’s ‘Shallow Hal’ Body Double Reveals Former Eating Disorder and Defends Movie: ‘It Didn’t Make Me Feel Bad About Myself’
Ivy Snitzer said she thought making the film was 'cool,' until 'other people started telling me I probably should have felt bad about myself'
Shallow Hal has hardly gone down in history as a body-positive film. But for one very unlikely person, Gwyneth Paltrow's plus-size body double Ivy Snitzer, filming the now controversial movie turned out to be an empowering experience despite her own struggles with her body image and eating disordered eating.
"I love that it’s a cool thing I did one time," Snitzer recently told The Guardian, of making the 2001 romantic comedy. "It didn’t make me feel bad about myself. Until you know, other people started telling me I probably should have felt bad about myself."
Directed by the Farrelly brothers, Shallow Hal stars Jack Black as the titular womanizer, who falls in love with a 300-pound woman named Rosemary (Paltrow) after he's hypnotized to only see people's inner beauty.
"At that point, if you saw someone obese in a movie, they were a villain," said Snitzer, explaining that Rosemary "was cool, she was popular, she had friends."
Her experience on the film
She noted that Black was "a delightful person" and Paltrow was "really nice," adding: "It was so exciting. It was just fun to be part of a movie — there's so few people who actually get to do that in the world."
Snitzer only has good memories from set, recalling that she was made to "feel really comfortable during filming, and the cast and crew "treated me like I really mattered, like they couldn't make the movie without me."
The movie has faced more than 20 years of criticism for its problematic nature, with even Paltrow calling it a "disaster" and saying she "felt humiliated" in the fatsuit she was made to wear for the character.
Snitzer said it "didn't occur" to her to be offended by the movie's fat jokes, as she often made those quips herself, but it also "didn’t occur to me that the film would be seen by millions of people."
"Oh my God, it was like the worst parts about being fat were magnified," she said of the movie's 2001 release. "And no one was telling me I was funny."
During the movie's press tour, Snitzer faced backlash for saying "it's not the worst thing in the world to be fat," as people accused her of promoting obesity. One person even found her address and sent her diet pills.
"I got really scared and I just got really small," she said. "I was like: maybe I’m done with the concept of fame, maybe I don’t want to be an actor. Maybe I’ll do something else."
Her personal struggles
After filming the movie, where she was told the whole plot was "based on you not losing weight," Snitzer said she was dedicated to being a "good fattie" and losing the weight.
"I hated my body the way I was supposed to," recalled Snitzer, who struggled with disordered eating throughout hear life. "I ate a lot of salads. I had eating disorders that I was very proud of."
A little over a year later, Snitzer faced complications with a lap-band surgery that ultimately forced her to have a gastric bypass, removing part of her stomach.
When asked if the response to the movie was behind her reasoning to get the weight-loss surgery originally, Snitzer said: "I'm sure it was … I'm sure I wanted to be small and not seen. I'm sure that's there, but I don’t ever remember consciously thinking about it."
Back in 2001, Snitzer told Entertainment Tonight what she hoped fans would take away from Shallow Hal.
"I hope that everybody can see the film the way I see it, in the sense that it's not just fat jokes," she said at the time. "What it's saying is that Rosemary is such an incredible person that inside she looks like Gwyneth Paltrow. Everyone is beautiful in his or her own way. I hope people leave the theater thinking that. And I hope everybody laughs, because it really is funny."
If you or someone you know is struggling with body image, disordered eating or other concerns, help is available 24 hours by texting “NEDA” to 741741 for the Crisis Text Line.
