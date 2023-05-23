Gwen Stefani Gushes Over Blake Shelton Ahead of His Final Episode of ‘The Voice’

There's no doubt Blake Shelton will be missed on The Voice.
Ahead of his final night serving as a coach on NBC's singing competition, the country singer received well wishes from his wife Gwen Stefani.
"So proud of this guy @BlakeShelton," she wrote on her Instagram Story. "Last Monday ever on The Voice @NBCTheVoice."
The celebrations continued on Tuesday when Stefani documented her husband's last trip to the studios before finale night.
"We're going to The Voice for the last time," Shelton said before hopping into his car. "Don't be asking me to be your mentor. Onto the next."
Back in October, the "Honey Bee" singer announced his plans to leave the series after 23 seasons. During his time on the show, Shelton met his wife and also discovered talent including Danielle Bradbery, Cassadee Pope and RaeLynn.
"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it always feel like home to me," Shelton wrote on Instagram. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."
That love appears to be mutual as many of Shelton's longtime co-workers celebrated the singer before finale night.
His longtime groomer Michelle DeMilt and stylist Suzy Perry sported matching Team Blake jackets on Instagram Tuesday morning. As for host Carson Daly, he raised a glass to his longtime friend and co-star.
"For over 12 years, I've watched the cowboy do his thing on @nbcthevoice & we have laughed & had fun, literally the entire time," he shared on Instagram. "Thank you buddy! Enjoy your big red chair retirement, you've earned it! Now let's go make a drink!"
In Shelton's place, Season 24 will feature Stefani, John Legend, Niall Horan and Reba McEntire.
The Voice finale airs Tuesday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC.
