Gwen Stefani's eldest son Kingston Rossdale is following in his famous parents' musical footsteps.

The 17-year-old singer made his debut performance at stepdad Blake Shelton's Ole Red bar in Tishomingo, Okla., Friday night after the former Voice coach previously teased show-goers about bringing a new artist to the stage.

The talented teen wowed the crowd during his first-ever set, playing acoustic guitar and singing like a pro to a captivated audience. Shelton then pulled Kingston into a hug after his performance before grabbing his guitar to play another acoustic song.

"I mean, I'm not gonna let him close the show. I'm still in competition mode a little bit," the "God's Country" crooner said. "I was trying to think, like, 'How do you follow that?'"

After audience members shouted, "With Gwen!" the Body Language artist continued, "I was thinking I could do something like this right here — and I can't even sing this song very good, but I'll try," before playing the first few notes of No Doubt's "Don't Speak." Stefani then joined her husband on stage for a surprise performance of the 1995 hit.

Fans couldn't get enough of the sweet family moment, with one social media user writing of Kingston and Shelton, "I'm emotional. That hug was full of pride, love and trust." Another added: "Guess Kingston was the surprise guest Blake teased about..but you know Gwen had to be there to cheer on K.. nice fam concert!"

Shelton — who retired from The Voice in May after serving as a coach for 23 seasons — previously opened up about wanting to spend more time with Stefani and her three kids. In addition to Kingston, she also shares sons Zuma, 14, and Apollo, 9, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale.

"If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I'm missing out on some more important things in life. For now, that's our kids. This isn't about me anymore and never will be again," the country superstar told People in his December cover story last year.

He continued: "Even though I'm a stepparent, I take that job very seriously. The kids see me as a very important person in their life. [When they ask] 'Why isn't Blake here?' I take that stuff to heart. I've made plenty of money, but you can't buy time back. I don't want any regrets."