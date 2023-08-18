Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have released their rendition of "Love Is Alive," the first single off the highly anticipated A Tribute to the Judds album set to be released Oct. 27. The hit song appeared on mother-daughter duo Naomi and Wynonna Judd's debut 1984 album, Why Not Me.

"I have always admired The Judds, and I am so thrilled to be part of this album," said Stefani in a statement. "'Love Is Alive' is an iconic track and performing the song with Blake is a perfect way to honor their timeless discography."

Shelton added: "The Judds are one of the greatest country acts of our lifetime. '80s country music is my favorite decade, and I've been singing Judd songs for as long as I can remember. 'Love Is Alive' was on their first album, and we wanted to stick pretty close to the original version, and Gwen just nails the vocals. We're thrilled to be part of this tribute album."

The Judds' longtime collaborator Brett Maher added: "What a treat it was to re-record this wonderful song written by Kent Robbins. All I can say about Gwen's vocal is, it's perfect, and Blake's harmony parts are wonderful. I absolutely love how this recording turned out."

The former The Voice coach and the No Doubt frontwoman aren't the only A-list musicians contributing to the tribute album, which was announced a little over a year after Naomi's death. The six-time Grammy Award winner died on April 30, 2022.

Dolly Parton, Jelly Roll, Reba McEntire, LeAnn Rimes, Lainey Wilson, Megan Maroney and more will be featured on the forthcoming album.

"To have all of these artists, most of which are my friends, come together and lend their voices and artistry to reimagine these songs, is so special," Wynonna, who sings "Cry Me to Sleep" with Trisha Yearwood on the album, previously said in a statement. "These songs are so timeless, and I am so excited for them to live on for generations to come."

A Tribute to The Judds will be released on Friday, Oct. 27.