They are slow, they are smiling and they are hanging upside down in trees. Everyone seems to love them, but I never trusted them.

Sloths! What’s the deal? Whether a brown-throated three-toed sloth or a Hoffmann’s two-toed sloth (note the second “n,” this has nothing to do with me), these lazybones creatures sure do photograph well, but I’ve always felt there was something about them that says “watch your back.”

Clearly, I am not alone. A brave screenwriter named Bradley Fowler, a director named Matthew Goodhue and a preposterous 12 additional credited producers went out and did the right thing. They flew to Serbia and made a movie about a rampaging sloth who kills American coeds.

Slotherhouse, a title that kinda-sorta works on multiple levels, will be in actual movie theaters Aug. 30. I think it is especially important for any college-aged students to see it just before heading back to campus. One can’t be too careful.

Among the picture’s stars is Grace Patterson, who also appeared in Spring Break Nightmare and Secrets on Greek Row, so this makes a hat trick of sorts for her. Lisa Ambalavanar from DC’s Titans and EastEnders alum Sydney Craven are also in the mix.

There haven’t been too many movies about sloths. The most notable ones, obviously, are Disney’s Zootopia and the Ice Age franchise. Unless you also want to count David Fincher’s Seven. But it’s entirely possible that a sternly-worded letter from the Council of Choloepean Charities is en route, condemning how Slotherhouse represents the community, so enjoy this trailer while you can.