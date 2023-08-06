Grimes is a Lizzo fan through and through.

On Sunday, the art-pop singer took to Twitter to praise Lizzo, penning her as "a good person," amid allegations that the "About Damn Time" singer harassed, imprisoned and weight-shamed her dancers.

"I love Lizzo. Not saying I don’t believe ppl when bad things happen, but I had dancers mistreated on my watch in ways I didn't find out about until way later. Mebe [sic] s--- is bad," Grimes wrote on Twitter.

"But loyalty matters to me," she continued. "Lizzo was kind to me and others for a decade before she was 'cool,' and she checked in in [sic] me when no one cared. I've only ever seen exemplary behavior from her, especially when everyone was hating on me and she was on top of the world. There was no reason for her to check in, besides to be a good person. Just my two cents."

Grimes concluded, "I recall when she first blew up being so happy because I'd never known such an admirable person to find fame in the music industry. I struggle to believe she would have so radically changed tired of a culture that seeks to destroy its greatest virtues. Lizzo is amazing."

In a lawsuit filed last month by three of her former dancers, Lizzo is being accused of sexual harassment, assault, false imprisonment and more.

The Grammy-winning singer, her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and her dance captain Shirlene Quigley were named in the complaint, which was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles County on July 18, per court docs and a press release shared with The Messenger. NBC News was first to report the lawsuit.

Last week, the Grammy Award winner addressed the allegations, claiming her "work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned."

"These last few days have been gut wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing," she began in the Instagram statement published on Thursday morning. "My work ethic, morals and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized."

Grimes and Lizzo Jesse Grant/Getty Images; Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Opening up about her decision to speak out, the singer added, "Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous not to be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional."

"As an artist I have always been very passionate about what I do," she continued. "I take my music and my performances seriously because at the end of the day I only want to put out the best art that represents me and my fans."

"With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team."

Added Lizzo: "I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not."

She went on to address the lawsuit's allegations that one dancer was fired because of her weight gain.

"There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

Concluded Lizzo: "I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this. I want to thank everyone who has reached out in support to lift me up during this difficult time."