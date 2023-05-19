‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19 Finale’s Trip to Boston Leads to Catastrophe in Seattle

Warning: The following contains spoilers for the Season 19 finale of Grey's Anatomy.

Grey's Anatomy gifted fans with a two-hour finale to end Season 19, which means there's so much drama, so many hookups, and of course, major cliffhangers to unpack.

The first hour starts with Griffith's (Alexis Floyd) wedding to Trey Delgado (William Martinez), which she doesn't go through with because she wants Adams (Niko Terho) instead. It ends with Griffith and Adams hooking up in one of the most romantic on-call room scenes we've seen in a minute. While they enjoy caving to the romantic tension that's been building between them all season, Nick (Scott Speedman) arrives in Boston after a very bumpy flight (Too soon, Grey's! It will always be too soon!) to find that Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) has a very attractive man named Michael staying at her house.

The second hour ramps things up with a huge chunk of attendings in Boston for the Catherine Fox Awards and everyone at Grey Sloan feeling the crunch. Here are the biggest moments from the Grey's Anatomy Season 19 finale.

The Main Event

Altman (Kim Raver) spends most of the finale complaining about a toothache that turns into cardiac arrest. She collapses just as she's about to cut into Sam Sutton (Sam Page), a charming paraglider who has quickly entered the hall of fame of all-time great Grey's Anatomy patients. Yasuda (Midori Francis) immediately starts trying to resuscitate Altman, but interns Griffith and Adams attempt to start Sam's surgery when no attending answers the page to come to the O.R.

Hunt (Kevin McKidd) eventually arrives to see a pool of Sam's blood on the floor while Griffith and Adams look on hopelessly. This is not the first time these two interns have gone rogue, and they will absolutely not get away with it this time. However, Hunt immediately shifts his attention to his unconscious wife on the floor and begins to use the paddles to revive her, but the credits roll before Altman regains a pulse.

The Happy Endings

Nick & Meredith: Huzzah! It turns out the very attractive man at Meredith's house is Zola's tutor and he exclusively dates men. With that awkward bomb out of the way, Meredith is able to clear up why she pretended not to hear Nick's "I love you" in the spring premiere. Nick confesses almost dying in the plane made him realize he doesn't want to give up on Meredith and their love is rekindled once more!

Jo & Link: While things were going downhill in the O.R., Link (Chris Carmack) was finally admitting he's in love with Jo (Camilla Luddington). Fans have been waiting for this moment for almost two seasons now, and it's great to see these two finally get on the same page, but...

The Loose Ends

Jo and Link would never have gotten their act together if it weren't for Sam, whose incessant flirting with Jo pushed Link to finally say he loves her. Now Sam is dead, and maybe he wouldn't have been if either Jo or Link had been paying attention to their pages instead of making out in the rain. Considering that Link has spent most of this season getting over the guilt of losing a famous football patient, Sam dying due to attendings failing to answer calls is going to make things really complicated for both Link and Jo.

As we mentioned, this surgery is not the first time that the interns have gone rogue. Earlier in the episode, Kwan (Harry Shum Jr.) ignores Max's (Juliet Mills) DNI (do not intubate) orders and puts in a breathing tube despite everyone telling him not to. He does manage to save her, which puts Millin (Adelaide Kane) in an uncertain place. Does she hate him for ignoring her favorite person Max's wishes and potentially putting Jules in a horrifying position, or does she love him for saving her roommate/pseudo-grandma? We have to wait until next season to find out!

Rogue interns and junior residents are cornerstones of Grey's Anatomy drama, but this class has been a mess all season. It's great to watch, but what does it mean for the newly reinstated Grey Sloan teaching program if they have another dead patient and a woman intubated against her wishes? The future of their careers hang in the balance, just like Teddy's life.

The Best Moment

It's a huge honor for Grey Sloan to have multiple doctors nominated for the Catherine Fox Award, but none of the potential nominees win. Instead, Meredith presents the award to Bailey (Chandra Wilson) for her work at the clinic and for providing healthcare options to women in states where lifesaving procedures have been made illegal by the reversal of Roe v. Wade. Seeing Bailey "ugly cry" over her award was heartwarming and a moment of celebration in fairly bleak finale.

Grey's Anatomy returns to ABC next season.