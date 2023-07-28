Believe it or not, Barbie almost featured a whole lot of flatulence.

Director Greta Gerwig and the film's editor Nick Houy revealed in a July 27 interview with IndieWire that they tried to implement farts into the movie but it died during the audience testing process.

“We’ve always tried to get in a proper fart joke and we’ve never done it,” Gerwig said. “We had like a fart opera in the middle [of Barbie]. I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus.”

Houy added, “It was in the wrong place, too. We need to work it into a more significant narrative moment next time.”

Another potentially fun moment that never made it into the film? A kiss between Barbie (Margot Robbie) and Ken (Ryan Gosling).

Robbie revealed in an interview with People that she got some flack for not locking lips with Gosling. "All of my girlfriends were like, ‘Well you did a whole movie with him and you don’t kiss? What’s wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge on this one!’"

Gosling, however, was actually pretty relieved that moment never made it to the screen.

“It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” he said. “I’m so glad all of that got cut out.”

Barbie is in theaters now.