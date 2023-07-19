Greta Gerwig Welcomes Her Second Child With Noah Baumbach: ‘He’s a Wise Little Baby’ - The Messenger
Greta Gerwig Welcomes Her Second Child With Noah Baumbach: ‘He’s a Wise Little Baby’

The 'Barbie' director broke the news in an interview published Wednesday that she gave birth four months ago

Thea Glassman
Greta Gerwig and Noah BaumbachVittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig is officially a mother of two.

The Barbie director broke the news in an interview with Elle published Wednesday, revealing that she gave birth four months ago. Gerwig, who shares 4-year-old son Harold with partner Noah Baumbach, showed a picture of her little one to journalist Hannah Marriott.

"He's a little Schmoo," Gerwig said. "I don't know if you can tell energy from the picture, but that's very much his energy. He's a wise little baby."

Gerwig opened up about expecting a second child with Baumbach during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in December, joking that the news didn't entirely make waves.

"I went to an event recently, and I wore something, and I thought everyone would be so interested that I was having another child, and nobody cared," she recounted. "It didn't get reported on."

The director is stepmom to Baumbach's 13-year-old son Rohmer, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Jason Leigh. Gerwig and Baumbach have been together since 2011.

While discussing her firstborn with Elle back in 2020, Gerwig opened up about the small but mighty joys of motherhood. "He's a good little baby – I could look at his face all day," she said.

