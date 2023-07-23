With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig Officially Makes Box Office History

Greta Gerwig is now in the Hollywood history books. As a result of Barbie's box office takeover, she now holds the distinction of having helmed the biggest-opening film ever to be directed by a woman.

Barbie brought in a whopping $155 million at the domestic box office on opening weekend, easily out-earning its "Barbenheimer" counterpart, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and outpacing initial tracking expectations.

Gerwig takes the title from Anna Boden, co-director of Captain Marvel (which earned $153 million on its opening weekend in 2019), and Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman (which earned $103 million when it hit theaters in 2017). She co-wrote Barbie alongside her partner Noah Baumbach and only decided to helm the feature after the script was complete.

Gerwig told Reuters, "It wasn't until we had the script and I loved it that I thought, 'Now I can't bear to let anyone direct it but me,' but I didn't know I was going to direct it."

Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne and Emma Mackey star in 'Barbie.' Warner Bros. Pictures

She also said that it was a "miracle" that she got the green light from Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures to make the film the way she intended.

"I think there's no reason to do it if we're making a commercial for it," Gerwig said of her conversations with the companies. "You guys sell lots of dolls. You do not need that to sell a doll, so unless you're interested in doing it this way, well, that's fine. But you can't fake that. You either have to mean it or not."

Ultimately, Gerwig's vision has become a pink-smattered reality, and the heavy investment in its clever promotional blitz has clearly paid off.