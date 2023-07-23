With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig Officially Makes Box Office History - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Entertainment.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

With ‘Barbie,’ Greta Gerwig Officially Makes Box Office History

The film now holds the distinction of being the biggest-opening film ever to be directed by a woman

Published |Updated
Amanda Bell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Greta Gerwig attends the ‘Barbie’ premiere in London.Mike Marsland/WireImage

Greta Gerwig is now in the Hollywood history books. As a result of Barbie's box office takeover, she now holds the distinction of having helmed the biggest-opening film ever to be directed by a woman.

Barbie brought in a whopping $155 million at the domestic box office on opening weekend, easily out-earning its "Barbenheimer" counterpart, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, and outpacing initial tracking expectations

Gerwig takes the title from Anna Boden, co-director of Captain Marvel (which earned $153 million on its opening weekend in 2019), and Patty Jenkins, director of Wonder Woman (which earned $103 million when it hit theaters in 2017). She co-wrote Barbie alongside her partner Noah Baumbach and only decided to helm the feature after the script was complete.

Gerwig told Reuters, "It wasn't until we had the script and I loved it that I thought, 'Now I can't bear to let anyone direct it but me,' but I didn't know I was going to direct it." 

Read More
Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey, Barbie
Hari Nef, Alexandra Shipp, Sharon Rooney, Ana Cruz Kayne and Emma Mackey star in 'Barbie.'Warner Bros. Pictures

She also said that it was a "miracle" that she got the green light from Mattel and Warner Bros. Pictures to make the film the way she intended.

"I think there's no reason to do it if we're making a commercial for it," Gerwig said of her conversations with the companies. "You guys sell lots of dolls. You do not need that to sell a doll, so unless you're interested in doing it this way, well, that's fine. But you can't fake that. You either have to mean it or not."

Ultimately, Gerwig's vision has become a pink-smattered reality, and the heavy investment in its clever promotional blitz has clearly paid off.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Entertainment.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.