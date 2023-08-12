Greta Gerwig Becomes Highest-Grossing Female Director of All Time in US, as ‘Barbie’ Tops ‘Frozen II’

Barbie and filmmaker Greta Gerwig continue to make history at the box office.

This week, the Warner Bros. film surpassed Frozen II, making Gerwig the top-grossing female director of all time at the domestic box office, topping the mark previously held by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

On Friday, Barbie became the 20th film to break $500 million domestically at the box office, dwarfing Disney’s Frozen II, which took in $477.4 million in North America, the trade reports.

Barbie and Gerwig are also setting records globally. Barbie finished Thursday with a worldwide take of $1.113 billion, but was expected to pass up Captain Marvel’s worldwide gross of $1.13 billion on Friday, making Gerwig the top-grossing female director of a live-action movie at the global box office, per the Reporter.

Greta Gerwig attends the 'Barbie' premiere in London. Mike Marsland/WireImage

It remains to be seen if Barbie can surpass Frozen II’s worldwide take of $1.43 billion to become the highest-grossing film of all time – live-action or animated – by a female director.

Yet, with the film expected to easily top the box office this weekend (Aug. 11-13) in its fourth week, there seems to be no stopping Barbie.