Green Day Selling Limited-Run ‘Nimrod’ T-shirts With Donald Trump’s Mugshot
'Good Riddance,' the band posted to social media, making a cheeky reference to one of their biggest hits
Never ones to shy away from political commentary, the members of punk band Green Day are taking the recently arrested Donald Trump to task in a humorous fashion.
Riffing off the design of their 1997 album Nimrod, the rockers slapped Trump's now-infamous jail mugshot onto a T-shirt, blocking out his face with the "Nimrod" logo. The shirts are available to order for a three-day run, which began on Friday.
"Good Riddance," the band wrote on Instagram, making a cheeky reference to a hit single on that particular album. The post noted that proceeds from the $35 shirts will go to aid those affected by the Maui wildfires.
Green Day have long been open critics of Trump. In 2020, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME: "[Trump's] holding half of the country hostage. I can’t figure out which side – whether it’s the people that support him or the people that hate him? It’s a waiting game at this point to get him out."
