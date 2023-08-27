Never ones to shy away from political commentary, the members of punk band Green Day are taking the recently arrested Donald Trump to task in a humorous fashion.

Riffing off the design of their 1997 album Nimrod, the rockers slapped Trump's now-infamous jail mugshot onto a T-shirt, blocking out his face with the "Nimrod" logo. The shirts are available to order for a three-day run, which began on Friday.

"Good Riddance," the band wrote on Instagram, making a cheeky reference to a hit single on that particular album. The post noted that proceeds from the $35 shirts will go to aid those affected by the Maui wildfires.

Green Day perform onstage during the Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival – Day 1 at Veterans Park on July 14, 2023 in Milwaukee Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Green Day have long been open critics of Trump. In 2020, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong told NME: "[Trump's] holding half of the country hostage. I can’t figure out which side – whether it’s the people that support him or the people that hate him? It’s a waiting game at this point to get him out."