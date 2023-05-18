The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    ‘Great British Bake Off’ Judge Prue Leith Recalls Secret 13-Year Affair With Her ‘Mentor’

    The restaurateur admits her perspective on the affair shifted when she wanted to have a child of her own

    Published |Updated
    Mike Vulpo
    Simone Padovani/Awakening/Getty Images

    Dame Prue Leith is opening up about her 13-year affair with her first husband Rayne Kruger.

    During a recent episode of the White Wine Question Time podcast, the Great British Bake Off judge recalled her mindset when dating Kruger while he was married to Nan Munro.

    "I never asked Rayne to leave his wife because I was very happy," she told host Kate Thornton. "I was building my business. I had none of the duties of a wife, and I had all the pleasures of somebody who loved me. I wasn't pressing for marriage."

    The restaurateur added that "nobody ever guessed" that she was having an affair with someone she described as a mentor. 

    Read More

    "We were very discreet about it," Leith shared. "It was easier, in a way, because he was a family friend and he was the chairman of my company. He'd helped me enormously. Everybody knew that we were great friends and that he was my mentor because he was 20 years older than me."

    After nearly 13 years, however, Leith said her thought process began to change. Once she decided that she wanted to have a child of her own, the TV personality reconsidered her future with Kruger. 

    "At that point, I thought, I've got to leave Rayne because he's not going to leave Nan," she explained. "I left him and I left him by the simple expedient of running away with somebody who said he was in love with me, and I thought, 'That'll do.'"

    Still, Kruger ultimately decided to leave his then-wife and is said to have called Leith on the phone to express his desire to have a baby with her.

    The pair got married in 1974 and welcomed a son that same year. The couple remained together until Kruger died in 2002. She then wed current husband John Playfair in 2016.

    In one final plot twist, Leith said she and her husband remained friends with Munro, whom she called an "amazingly forgiving, extraordinary person." 

