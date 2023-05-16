Grayson Chrisley’s 17th Birthday Celebrated By His Siblings While Parents Are In Prison

Grayson Chrisley's family stepped up to the plate on a bittersweet birthday.

The reality star celebrated his 17th birthday on Tuesday, his first since parents Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January on charges of tax fraud.

Grayson's brother Chase Chrisley posted a series of photos of the pair, including one with NBA star Dwight Howard, on Instagram. "Happy 17th to my boy!!" Chase, 26, captioned the pics. "I love you to the moon and back buddy! I got you til the wheels fall off! I'm so proud of you and I can't wait to see what God has in store for you!"

Their brother Kyle Chrisley, 31, commented on Chase's post, writing, "Happy Birthday Grayson I love you buddy."

Grayson's sister Savannah Chrisley, who gained custody of Grayson and their 10-year-old niece Chloe when Todd and Julie entered prison, recently gushed about her new role in their lives.

"I have time for everything I had time for before. I just have two added amazing angels in my life," Savannah, 25, wrote on Instagram May 5. "LOL at me thinking I have time for anyone but these two angels."

However, Savannah also recently revealed that things haven't been easy for Grayson with his parents serving a combined 19-year prison sentence.

"Last night, Gray had a breakdown," Savannah revealed on her podcast Unlocked in January. "He's trying to process my parents and the situation that they're in and how that's not the image that he wants to have of them."

Savannah admitted that the ordeal has been hard on the entire family, including herself.

"I'm trying to stand strong and not break and be strong for them so they feel comfortable enough to break down," she said on the podcast. "It's tough."

Todd was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie was sentenced to nine. Upon release, they will both be ordered to complete an additional 16 months of probation.