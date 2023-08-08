‘Gran Turismo’ Review: This Entire Movie Has a Flat

A well-directed movie with rich characters and a sharp script can be about anything and be engaging. In 1997, Victor Nuñez made a movie about beekeeping called Ulee's Gold, and it was absolutely terrific! So, believe me when I say that just because I personally have zero interest in automobile racing, that doesn't make the topic an automatic no-sale. Indeed, I thought the recent Ford v Ferrari was terrific. But Neill Blomkamp's very exaggerated story of a real-life video game dork turned competitive motorsports racer is corny, repetitive and just plain bad.

The Sony-released picture (which later features glamor shots of Sony phones and a Sony MP3 player) opens with an explanation of how Sony Playstation's Gran Turismo isn't a game, it's a simulator, and basically the same as being on an actual race course. When marketing whiz Danny (Orlando Bloom) heads to a Tokyo boardroom, he scares the suits at Nissan and tells them that people these days would rather just call an Uber than drive their own cars. He doesn't provide a source for this claim, but he somehow convinces them to sponsor the Gran Turismo Academy, which will turn joystick jockeys into IRL racers.

We cut to Cardiff, Wales, where a boring kid named Jann (Archie Madekwe) is wasting his life playing video games when he isn't being a brat to his father (Djimon Hounsou). His high stats at Gran Turismo, however, means he gets an invite to play in a timed event. Winners will be the first to go to the GT Academy. (Here's where the film starts fudging with the easy-to-check-on-Wikipedia truth, but that's the movies, I guess.)

Next thing you know, Jann is at a training facility with the new recruits, where all the gamers are young and fit. (You're telling me they gathered the world's best gamers, and there's not one fat guy? Gimme a break!) Anyway, their trainer is a salt-of-the-earth former racer named Jack (David Harbour) and the first person in this movie who seems to be having any fun.

Slowly Jann emerges as the best in class (he knows the tracks and the cars better than anyone, even if his interaction has only been virtual), and soon he's off to compete in real races. Nissan says he's got to come in at least fourth place during a qualifying run of X amount of tries, or the program is off.

After a montage of wasting fossil fuels while literally going in circles, Jann does the impossible and makes it to fourth place. Then something crazy happens, which might be a spoiler, but it actually was international news back in 2015: Jann's car flies off the track and kills someone and injures two others.

Pros

The racing scenes, of which there are many, have pep to them

David Harbour in a bad movie is better than no David Harbour at all

Cons

Flat characters make for a movie with no stakes

A quick glance at Wikipedia proves just how much of this "based on a true story" isn't exactly true

You might think this would cause everyone to cancel this little experiment, but no. Jann feels lousy for a few minutes of screen time, but Jack peps him back up by confessing that he, too, once killed a guy in a race but regrets quitting the sport. Next thing you know, our hero is back revving the engines and zooming around, with eyes toward the big finale at Le Mans.

The cinematography and editing in the racing scenes all come together nicely, even if the added video game graphics get a little annoying. It's fun to watch cars go really fast; who can deny this??! But even that gets tiresome after a while. The characters (despite Harbour's amusing drill sergeant act) are toothpick-thin, and the dialogue feels like a copy of a copy of a copy. There's a minor "gamers are just as good" thread when butting heads with traditional racers, but thankfully the movie doesn't lean on it too much. There's simply not anything resembling real life going on. Nothing is at stake.

And then, if you are like me and don't think about auto racing frequently, there's the weird realization you are supposed to be cheering for young people who dangerously drive 200 miles per hour in the dark and the rain and occasionally burst into flame during the 24-hour endurance test at Le Mans. What in the hell kind of sport is this? Maybe take up tennis? 4.0/10

In Theaters: Aug. 25, 2023

Who's in it: Archie Madekwe, Orlando Bloom, David Harbour, many fast automobiles

Who's behind it: Neill Blomkamp (director), Sony Playstation (gaming console), Nissan (automobile sponsor), Saturated hydrocarbons (the primary component in crude oil)

For fans of: Gamers' rights

Avoid if: You've seen any better underdog sports movie